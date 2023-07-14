Columbus High School turned to an alumnus to lead its girls basketball program.

Marcus Hensler, who served as a Cardinals assistant coach for the last two years while also leading the junior varsity team, replaces Jeff Schweitzer.

"It's pretty cool because I never would've thought I'd become the girls head coach when seven years ago I was sitting in the stands leading the student section," Hensler said.

The 25-year-old Hensler takes over for Schweitzer, a WBCA Hall of Famer, who guided the Cardinals to 567 wins during his 33 years on the sideline.

"I owe it all to coach Schweitzer for giving me the opportunity two years ago, especially after the second season when he put me under his wing and showed me the little things you don't think about, like having a speech no matter the game's outcome," Hensler said.

Hensler inherits a young team, as last season's starting five was all seniors. One key returner is Madison Ehlenbach, who earned honorable mention on the Capitol North all-conference team.

"This year we're going to try and get our athletes in more space," Hensler said. "Schweitzer wanted everyone in certain spots, but we have a young team, so we're going to let people create a little more and do their own thing on the basketball court."

Hensler credited his familiarity with the program and desire to stay long term as giving him the edge over other candidates. And he's already gotten to work, guiding Columbus in the DeForest summer league.

"I've emphasized this summer that it's all a learning process because everything we do now is about improving so were are ready to go come those big conference and tournament games at the end of the season," he said.

