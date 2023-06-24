From the first day she stepped foot in a gym, Gracie Gopalan has always been a feisty, small point guard with a chip on her shoulder.

When she got to Waupun High School three years ago, she watched teammates get offers and commit to quality NCAA Division I basketball programs.

All it did was motivate her into thinking that because of her 5-foot-4 stature, she was going to have to work harder than everyone else and prove to coaches she had every other attribute they sought after for their team.

All it took was one team to see her play. During an unofficial visit on June 3 to Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut, coach Tricia Fabbri offered Gopalan that chance she’d been seeking. On June 23, she verbally committed to play for the Bobcats via Twitter.

“There were some tears,” Gopalan said about the offer. “It was pretty emotional because that’s the first one and them showing that they really believe. It’s something I felt for the first time. Some get it earlier than others and later for people like me. It was surreal. Just the fact that they took a chance with me because of my height, it really means a lot.”

Gopalan had previously seen Waupun 2022 grad Abbie Aalsma move onto play Division I at Illinois State University, classmate Kayl Petersen verbally commit to Marquette University and junior Lydia Aalsma recently verbally commit to the University of St. Thomas.

“Not many want to take a chance with a small guard,” Gopalan said. “Everything else was there as far as skill, effort and hustle. I think I really needed that one school to finally take a chance from one school to get rolling.”

Gopalan’s recruitment started later than most. She didn’t receive her first offer until last December when Maryville University in St. Louis, Missouri gave her a chance to play Division III.

“I’m like, ‘They finally believed in me. That’s awesome,’” Gopalan said. “There was a part of me that leaned that way for a while, but once AAU started and I had a good ending to my high school season, I feel like that’s when things started rolling.”

Gopalan helped lead the Warriors to another WIAA Division 3 state tournament after winning it in 2022, and has since rejoined her AAU team Wisconsin Impact.

During this time, Gopalan said Waupun basketball coach Tim Aalsma had thrown her name out there to college coaches, including Toledo assistant coach Jessie Ivey, who had attended workouts with Petersen and Lydia Aalsma.

Gopalan said Ivey sent her film to the Quinnipiac coaching staff, which got her on their radar. Two months ago, the Bobcats saw Gopalan play in an AAU tournament in Milwaukee.

Gopalan didn’t know the Bobcats were there as she felt like she played out of her mind. She remembered after the second game of the tournament, Tim Aalsma talked with Quinnipiac assistant coach Jen Fay and after told Gopalan to “expect big things coming from them, they love you.”

“They said it was just the grit and just the toughness that I played with,” Gopalan said. “It was just a different (aura). I had a high motor. It was different from many players they’ve seen — getting loose balls, diving on the ground and just making winning plays. They said that made me a winning player.”

Since Quinnipiac offered, Gopalan said she’s also received a Division I offer from Youngstown State and Division II offers from Purdue University Fort Wayne and Black Hills State.

But when she visited the campus, the Bobcats stood out due to a tenured coach who’s been with the team for almost three decades and the culture she’s built with players coming back to coach the team such as Fay, who played for Fabbri for five years, ending after the 2018-2019 season, and has been coaching the Bobcats ever since.

The only thing Gopalan didn’t get to experience was bonding with the current players as none of them were there since it was early June. However, she’s been in contact with some through messaging.

“I really felt I got a connection without even meeting with them,” Gopalan said. “I’m going to go out there for my official out in September. Otherwise, the coaches and facilities were amazing. The campus, it was small enough where everyone was tightly knit together. They all just support each other.”

But the job’s not done for Gopalan. She said she still have something to prove in leading the Warriors to another Division 3 state title her senior year, and still play with that tenacity she always has since before colleges took notice.

“Ever since I was young, obviously it’s a dream for many to go Division I,” she said. “The percentage of girls that actually do is so small. That was a goal from Day 1. I put my mind to it and I got it done.”

Photos: Waupun battles Freedom in WIAA Division 3 girls basketball state championship