June has been a fun month for Ty Horkan.

On June 6, he was offered the Reedsburg boys basketball coach job. After accepting the position, the school board approved the hire for the hometown native.

“It’s extremely exciting because I’m from the community,” he said. “I was born and raised in the community. I played for them. Then I’ve been part of the coaching staff for the past three seasons. It’s extremely exciting to be part of the program and help them continue to grow.”

Horkan played point guard and shooting guard for the Beavers from 2012-2015 under coach Josh Rupnow. He averaged 14.7 points as a senior for the Beavers. He played guard for two seasons at NJCAA Division III Madison Area Technical College.

Horkan said being vocal as a point guard was beneficial as a leader for the players.

“The communication aspect of being able to communicate and have everybody on the same page, and make sure everybody is playing their hardest and have a desire to win,” he said.

Horkan spent the last three seasons as the junior varsity coach for Reedsburg. His first year was with Rupnow and the past two years were assisting Tanner Schieve. Schieve has since been named as the successor to Jerry Petitgoue, the former varsity coach at Cuba City who retired after the end of last season, compiling a 1,027-270 record in 52 seasons.

“What I took away the most from them was watching their growth and the advice they had,” Horkan said. “I just took away all the positives.”

Horkran stepped in as an interim head coach for the Beavers the final two games of the regular season and the playoff game after Schieve was put on paid administrative leave by the Reedsburg school district. The Beavers finished 4-20 and last in the Badger West Conference at 2-12.

“No, I think last year helped prepare me,” Horkan said. “I got the nerves out with last year’s ending of the season. It will be an easy settlement due to the fact I have coached basically every single boy that is on the team for next year.”

Horkan said he felt like the Beavers came together as a collective group and played well for him.

“I think the biggest thing is we’re just going to be setting the culture throughout the whole program,” he said. “The culture we have set is, ‘Respect, desire, discipline and family.’ We’re just going to truly live by those for pillars. It’s going to help us succeed.”

Horkan said a positive he saw in his favor to get the position was the relationships he had with the team after having coached a lot of the players over the past three years.

“Just having the impact on the boys I know I can have has been a huge thing,” he said. “They play hard for me and I know we can accomplish a lot of really good goals we have set out for with each other.”

