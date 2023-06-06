WINNECONNE — Waupun coach Derrick Standke knew Chilton pitcher Max Mueller would be hard to get a hit off during Tuesday’s WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal.

The senior pitched a complete game with four strikeouts and held Waupun to one hit in six innings before Waupun trimmed a deficit in an 8-3 loss to the top-seeded Tigers at Winneconne High School.

“Max is their best,” Standke said. “We knew that going in. Pitching-wise, he’s not lost a game all year.”

Standke said the senior-led Tigers (24-2) played like a top-seed while the Warriors (22-5) couldn’t execute when they needed to.

“Just to get the sectional experience for the young guys is going to pay off in the long run,” said Standke, who led the Warriors to their first sectional since 2019.

The Warriors had runners on second and third in the first and third innings, but couldn’t bring any of them home. In fact, they left eight runners on base the entire game.

“That set the tone in the first inning,” Standke said. “We’ve got a young team, so when you can get a lead and get them a little bit of confidence early in the game, maybe things are different. It sure wouldn’t hurt anything.

“It is what it is. We didn’t execute at all throughout the game. There were too many errors. … We didn’t execute and I think it was our youth coming out a little bit.”

Waupun is expected to return seven starters, including three sophomores and two freshmen. Catcher Hunter Kamp and left fielder Conrad Davis were senior starters.

“Just to give the guys some experience in the atmosphere like this where there’s tons of people up and down the lines,” Standke said. “We’ll be back. We return all of our pitching and that’s every inning we got, and 90% of our at-bats. I think we’ll be fine next year.”

Evan Sauer’s single to left was Waupun's only hit until the seventh inning. Much of the contact Waupun batters had were hit straight to the Chilton defense.

“That’s how baseball goes some days, right,” Standke said. “… Sometimes it’s about where you put it, it’s not about how hard you hit it. That happens. Max is a great pitcher. He’s good.”

Chilton got on the board first in the third inning. Mueller had an RBI triple and Hunter Rolbiecki had an RBI double to left to make it 2-0.

In the fifth, Chilton had the bases loaded which saw Mueller score on an error, Kenyon Davidson was hit by pitch to bring in a run and Ryan Lisowe’s groundout to first brought in a run to make it 5-0.

Waupun’s Mason Holz, who started the game at pitcher, reached on base with an error and eventually scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-1 in the sixth.

Holz pitched four innings with four strikeouts, but gave up four runs off six hits and two walks.

Chilton added to its lead in the bottom of the sixth. Mueller reached base on an error, which brought in a run, Austin Grube scored on a wild pitch and when the bases were loaded, Davidson was hit by pitch which brought in a run to make it 8-1.

The bats woke up in the seventh for Waupun, recording three hits. Ethan Cunningham led off with a double and Bryant Ferris brought him home with a single to right to make it 8-2. Then with two outs, Waupun’s leadoff hitter Emmett Hull had an RBI single to make it 8-3.

“We’ve done that throughout the playoffs,” Standke said. “Teams have let us hang around and we’ve come back and won in extra innings. To go out and hit some balls hard in the last inning (was great). … There’s nothing to hang their heads on. With a 22-5 record, that’s a heck of a season. I’m very proud of the guys. ... We’ll give them a taste of that experience and build them back up for next year.”

Here's the scene of Waupun baseball's first sectional game since 2019