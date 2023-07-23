Travis Hull was a two-sport athlete, playing football and wrestling, during his time at Waupun Area High School.

The one thing he regrets before graduating in 1997 is he wished he would’ve played baseball past his freshman year.

Instead, he dipped his hands in coaching during his high school days, leading a Waupun Little League team. When former coach Kevin DeBoer led the Warriors to a WIAA Division 2 state baseball title in 2007, those seniors on the team played for Hull in Little League as 12-year-olds.

Hull found a passion for leading student-athletes and coached several sports, including baseball and volleyball. Recently, he accepted the Waupun baseball coaching position, pending approval by the school board at the next meeting on July 24.

“If you know how to coach players and coach athletes in a way in which you can inspire them, you can train them properly, that transfers across sports,” Hull said. “All of my different age groups I’ve coached, we’ve had various success. We’ve done well and the kids are learning the skills they need. I just felt it was time to give it a shot and I knew if I didn’t put my best foot forward and didn’t make an effort towards this job, I would probably regret it.”

Hull found success at Watertown as the girls volleyball coach from 2005 to 2014, leading the Goslings to a WIAA Division 1 state title in 2007 and runner-up in 2005.

He took over for Keith Milkowski as Waupun’s girls volleyball coach for the 2015 and 2016 seasons before stepping down in 2017 to spend more time with family.

He continued to coach youth athletics and travel baseball teams his four sons — Easton Hull, Emmett Hull, Bennett Hull and Brixton Hull — participated in. He also dipped into coaching the junior legion baseball team last year and coached the high school’s junior varsity baseball team a couple years ago.

“I just wanted to get back into coaching high-level athletics, especially baseball, since it’s a sport that all my boys are interested in,” Hull said. “It was a way for me to still be able to coach and not have to miss any of their things.”

His oldest son, Easton Hull, graduated from Waupun and will wrestle at UW-Stevens Point this upcoming season. Sophomore Emmett Hull played varsity baseball for the Warriors last year, and his two youngest, Bennett Hull and Brixton Hull, are in eighth and second grades, respectively.

“That’s another thing that played into it was I want to be in it for the long haul,” Hull said. “With having a second-grader, I’m hoping I can continue on past the time that he’s finished school. It’s just an opportunity to not be a coach who’s in it for just a year or two but to be there for the long term.”

Hull realizes former coach Derrick Standke, who recently accepted the softball coaching position, left the baseball program in good shape. He led the Warriors to a 22-5 overall record and a WIAA Division 2 sectional final for the first time since 2019.

“There’s a lot of talented kids,” Hull said. “Waupun is a baseball community and our Little League feeds into the continued success we’ve been able to have.”

Hull said he knows there will be added pressure to find success early on. He made it a point during the interview process on July 19 to discuss his long-term coaching plan to keep up a successful program.

Hull wants to build a strong team culture and utilize seeing the team on a daily basis within the school as he returns for his eighth year as a special education teacher. He will also work with other coaches to start captains programs to teach leadership skills among all grade levels.

“You want your coaches be able to be role models for the students, but also be there to support them and build a relationship, so the coach can support the players in not just baseball, but in in the other aspects in a teenager’s life, whether it’s things happening in school or ups and downs of what they’re going through,” Waupun athletic director Doug Disch said.

When Hull’s able to work with his team, he wants to make sure there’s an importance shown for mental training because players should know how to make adjustments and how to move on pitch by pitch. He will also put an emphasis on not standing around since it’s a pet peeve of his as a coach.

“I know when you get to the highest levels in athletics, it comes down to it’s not necessarily the most talented team that wins,” Hull said. “It’s the team that’s prepared for the moment.”

Here's the scene of Waupun baseball's first sectional game since 2019