PORTAGE — Reedsburg baseball lost control of a sectional championship game early after three infield errors in the second inning led to seven runs.

Coach Chris Hahn said the Beavers picked the worst time for a defensive lapse in a 12-2 loss against Jefferson.

"We've been a low-error team all year, so I don't know if the stage or intensity of the game was a factor but some of the plays we've been making all year so its tough," Hahn said. "Not a good game for us but credit Jefferson for some of that as well."

All the errors occurred on ground balls, with one charged to senior second baseman Caden Brandt and the other two coming from freshman shortstop Winston Alonso.

Alonso's older brother Edison Alonso is a team captain and was playing at third base during the inning.

Edison Alonso said he doesn't want his younger sibling to dwell on this moment in the future.

"It's tough because I sometimes feel the pressure on myself but its baseball, take a breath, move on to the next play and remember you know how to do this and you're really good at it," Edison Alonso said.

This game was familiar territory for Jefferson, which is now making its third consecutive trip to the state tournament.

Aidan Kammer, who hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, said their comeback win versus Turner in the sectional semifinal gave them much-needed momentum and confidence versus Reedsburg.

"We had a lot of confidence going into this game, after beating Turner we felt nobody else was going to beat us," Jefferson coach Greg Fetherston said.

The game ended on a special moment for Jefferson pitcher Tyler Fredrick. The junior tore his ACL two weeks ago and still managed to field a ground ball before making the throw to first base.

Fetherston said the baseball gods challenged Fredrick on that last play and hopes they'll help Jefferson win a gold ball next weekend.

"We have nothing to lose, we weren't really ranked all year and there's a lot of good teams in Division 2, but if we play Jefferson baseball, we will be in every game."

Although, Reedsburg didn't make its first state tournament appearance since 2011, they still had the program's best season in recent years.

The Beavers finished the year 19-4 and won the Badger West Conference for the first time since 2012. This success can be attributed to a group of seniors who's work ethic was second to none, Hahn said.

"I think we did our best to lead by example but it was the guys themselves listening and buying into what we have to say," Edison Alonso said. "Shoutout my Brandt brothers, I've been playing with them my whole life and they mean the world to me."

The program's turnaround included Tuesday's sectional final, as this was Reedsburg first appearance since 2014. With a relatively young team, Hahn said he's hoping this season will be used as a building block.

"We're a program that a few years ago was down but we built on some things, last year and this season maybe we exceeded expectations because of how well some of our young guys played. But I'm just really proud of what they've done," Hahn said.

Alonso's homer beats Sauk

Earlier in the day Reedsburg played Sauk Prairie in the sectional semifinal and won 4-0. Aden Edwards pitched a complete game shutout, while Edison Alonso provided the Beavers offense.

Edison Alonso looked at his dugout and shrugged before rounding the bases for his two-run home run in the third inning.

"I knew it was gone, when it comes off the bat like that you just know," Alonso said.

