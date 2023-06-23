Talented baseball players stood out across the area this season.

There were several players in Reedsburg, Waupun, Lodi and Beaver Dam that delivered notable performances.

Reedsburg sported one of the state’s best players, while a youthful Waupun squad turned its season around behind strong coaching as it gained valuable experience.

With plenty of impressive showings this season, here's who made the WiscNews All-Area team.

Player of the Year

Reedsburg senior Edison Alonso — Alonso isn’t the only reason why the Beavers went 19-4, won a Badger West title with a 13-2 conference record and made an appearance in the WIAA Division 2 sectional final against Jefferson.

His production was a major factor, though.

The senior center fielder hit .443 (31-for-70) with 35 RBIs and 19 walks. He homered 11 times, had two doubles and three triples. He also as an electric base runner with 19 stolen bases.

Reedsburg coach Chris Hahn said Alonso received the most points in voting for the All-Badger West first team and was the unanimous Badger West Conference Player of the Year.

Nine of Alonso's 11 home runs came during an eight-game stretch while the Beavers were vying for a league title and a deep playoff run.

He had a walk-off homer in the bottom of the 15th inning to beat Madison Edgewood 4-3 on May 15. Four days later, Alonso helped Reedsburg win the conference title with a 6-5 victory over Mount Horeb in 11 innings.

“The bigger the moment, the better he plays,” Hahn said. “He put his team on his back and carried them to some wins down the stretch.”

Coach of the Year

Waupun’s Derrick Standke — Standke and his inexperienced Warriors squad struggled in 2022, finishing at 14-13, but a season of experience helped them roll into 2023.

Waupun improved to 22-5, finished two games behind Kettle Moraine Lutheran in the East Central Conference title race, and made it to the WIAA Division 2 sectional final for the first time since 2019.

“The only thing that seemed to change from 2022 was the confidence level of the team,” Standke said. “An added year of the guys playing together seemed to help.”

Standke guided six players to All-East Central honors. Juniors Mason Holz and Evan Sauer, sophomore Bryant Ferris and freshman Emmett Hull were first-teamers, while junior Ethan Cunningham and freshman Chase Beahm were named to the second team.

Standke said the tournament that helped the Warriors this season was the 11th annual DeBoer Diamond Classic, which had several highly ranked teams participating. The Warriors defeated Beloit Turner, ranked sixth in Division 2, 7-4, and Westosha Central, honorable mention in Division 1, 10-6 on April 22.

“I believe at this time is when the guys really became focused and realized they could play with some of the best competition in the state,” Standke said.

First team

Pitcher: Lodi senior Owen Breunig. Catcher: Mauston senior Preston Yaucher. First base: Columbus senior Jaymeson Sullivan. Second base: Reedsburg senior Caden Brandt. Third base: Waupun freshman Emmett Hull. Shortstop: Waupun junior Evan Sauer. Left fielder: Central Wisconsin Christian senior Matthew Palmer. Center fielder: Reedsburg senior Edison Alonso. Right fielder: Baraboo senior Hudson Turner. Utility: Mauston junior Brock Massey.

Honorable mention

Baraboo senior third baseman Drew Mistele, Beaver Dam senior utility Daelen Johnson, Beaver Dam sophomore pitcher/infielder Eli Bryant, Lodi senior shortstop Keegan Fleischman, Mauston junior shortstop Andrey Tougas, Pardeeville senior second baseman Logan Young, Reedsburg junior pitcher Aden Edwards, Reedsburg freshman shortstop Winston Alonso, Sauk Prairie senior catcher Michael Pipitone, Waupun junior pitcher Mason Holz, Wisconsin Dells senior utility Jared Nevar.

Editor’s note: Schools in the WiscNews coverage area are: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Rio, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Wayland Academy, Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, Mauston and Wonewoc-Union Center.

