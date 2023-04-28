WAUPUN — As a young group last season, coach Derrick Standke felt his Waupun high school baseball team took its lumps at times.

The Warriors finished an uncharacteristic one game above .500 but Standke believes it’s only helped the team’s hot start this spring. It showed Friday night as Waupun rode an early lead and the steady arm of Evan Sauer to a 7-1 win over Howards Grove in a nonconference game at Gus Thompson field.

Sauer allowed just one run on four hits with nine strikeouts in five innings, helping the Warriors match their win total from last season with the final month of the regular season still to play.

“We’re way more confident,” Sauer said. “Last year was a struggle for a lot of people, the whole team really, and this year I think we’re really playing as a team.”

Said Standke: “We’ve taken those learning experiences and we had a great offseason … and I think that’s starting to pay off on the field. Guys are starting to see the results and they’re loving it.”

Waupun (14-1) was really loving things after striking for three runs in the bottom of the first inning against the Tigers. A single by junior Mason Holz got things start as he plated freshman Emmett Hull, who was hit by a pitch on the opening at-bat for the Warriors.

Sauer followed with a walk before the pair scored on a two-run single by junior Jake Krueger. Krueger said the Warriors have averaged nearly three runs in the first inning this season, sparking much of their success with the team winning all but one of their games by at least three runs.

“It really takes a lot off your back when you’re pitching,” Sauer said.

Waupun padded its lead with two more runs in the fourth on a Hull RBI hit-by-pitch and a Sauer sacrifice fly for a 5-0 cushion. The runs came after the Warriors stranded runners on base in the second and third innings, and also had a runner caught trying to steal third.

“Those are the chances you can take when you have a lead rather than playing from behind,” Standke said. “It’s so much easier playing ahead.”

It helped calm Sauer’s nerves after he threw 20 pitches in the first inning after getting behind in some counts but avoiding damage. The righty ultimately found a groove by working a 1-2-3 third inning and striking out the side in the fourth, often leaving the Tigers (5-4) frozen with his off-speed pitches.

Sauer credited that with flipping the script to get ahead in counts, as well as the pleasant weather.

“They couldn’t touch it,” Krueger said. “They were looking at it like they’d never seen something like that before.”

The Tigers got on the board with the heart of their order stringing together three straight two-out hits in the fifth, punctuated by Kyle Damrow’s RBI single to cut the lead to 5-1. The Warriors squashed any kind of momentum, though, getting the run back in the home half of the inning on a Haiden Rieder RBI single and added another insurance run in the bottom of the sixth.

It was plenty for reliever Chase Beahm, who retired the final six Howards Grove batters in order to polish things off. The freshman, who had three strikeouts, went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. Rieder also had a pair of hits to lead the Warriors’ 10-hit performance.

Caging the Tigers was the Warriors’ ninth straight win since a 12-8 loss to Laconia on April 13. Standke knows there’s plenty of season left, including key East Central Conference series against fellow league title contenders Plymouth, Kettle Moraine Lutheran and Kewaskum.

The early wins have benefited the young group and Krueger is confident he and his teammates are up to the challenge.

“We’re definitely cruisin’ right now,” he said. “It feels great to keep winning and winning and winning, and we just have to keep on going and keep it rolling.”

Photos: Action from Friday's nonconference girls soccer clash between Baraboo and Lodi