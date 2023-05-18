MAUSTON — As much as results matter in high school sports, some things are far more important than just wins and losses.

Camaraderie, being a good teammate and life lessons far outweigh who is a victor or loser at the end of a game.

It’s everything Russell Dillin exuded.

“Russell was the most selfless person I’ve ever had in a classroom, most selfless student I’ve had the privilege of knowing,” Mauston baseball coach Mike Stoughtenger said.

The freshman, who passed away on April 12 after losing his six-year battle with brain cancer, meant everything to the Golden Eagles athletics programs. Serving as the longtime hydration specialist for the Mauston basketball team before becoming the football team manager this past fall, Dillin was intertwined with the Golden Eagles.

“He just completely bled blue and gold,” Mauston junior Brock Massey said. “He was everything Mauston ever wants anyone to be. He was a true Mauston Golden Eagle, and he showed that in every sport.”

Massey and the rest of the Golden Eagles baseball team have ensured Dillin stays with them this spring. Since Dillin’s passing, the group has dedicated the 2023 season in his honor, hanging his No. 3 jersey in the dugout and are on a 12-game winning streak.

It’s not only yielded positive results on the field, with the Golden Eagles capturing their first South Central Conference championship since 2017, but helped instill that giving nature of their classmate who was an integral part to all things Mauston.

“It’s a great way to keep his legacy going, to have that selfless effort, desire and putting the team first,” Stoughtenger said. “That’s what Russell lived his life doing.”

Dillin died the day before Mauston faced rival Wisconsin Dells. The Golden Eagles lost to the Chiefs, 11-8, and could only be described as an “emotional day,” by Stoughtenger.

“It’s something I’m never going to forget and something I hope I never have to live through again,” he said.

It was only fitting then that when the team’s alternate black jerseys arrived following the defeat, none other than Dillin’s was the first to arrive. The team then decided to carry it with them throughout the remainder of the season and display it in the dugout, starting with a 19-0 win over Westfield on April 27.

The support shown by not just the team, but the entire Juneau County community, has truly been felt by the Dillin family.

“It’s been overwhelming, the outpouring of love and support from the Mauston community. Just the whole area has been absolutely amazing,” said Cora Dillin, Russell’s mother and Necedah athletic director. “We feel the support and we knew Russell touched a lot of lives, but we have certainly learned how many lives he really touched. It’s unbelievable.”

The impact Russell Dillin had on the Golden Eagles student-athletes hasn’t been lost. Massey fondly remembers Russell Dillin and his younger brother Andrew Dillin being the most excitable on the bench during Mauston boys basketball games, often cheering louder than most of the players following a made 3-pointer.

"He was kind of a celebration specialist, and he was also an amazing fisherman," Massey said.

Senior Nick Erler, who played alongside Massey on the football and basketball teams, said he and Dillin “goofed around during football games together a lot,” and recounted how emotional the brothers were following a playoff loss.

“Even Russell and Andrew were crying with us," Erler said. "They were part of the team 100%."

Said Massey: “He was just a great kid and without him we’re going to have to find ways to start our own cheering. We’re definitely going to hear him up there.”

The team has done that while feeling his presence on the diamond this spring. The last 10 wins have had Dillin's jersey hanging in the dugout. On Tuesday, the Golden Eagles topped Westfield to earn the league championship outright.

Massey and fellow junior Charlie Scott combined for a no-hitter in the Golden Eagles’ 4-0 shutout over the Pioneers as they finished the conference season with a 9-1 record. While some wins have been easier to come by — Mauston has tallied three other shutouts and won three other games by at least seven runs during their win streak — the Golden Eagles have grinded some games out.

“He’s with us every step of the way and he’s getting us some of these wins,” Stoughtenger said.

Said Erler: “I always am thinking about him playing first base because I see his jersey hanging there.”

The team also attended Dillin’s funeral on April 22 at Mauston High School. For Stoughtenger, who gave the team the option to attend with their families, it was imperative for the team to be unified in their support.

“I wanted them to come together because I thought that was really important for Russell,” he said. “He’s on our roster so we have conference championship t-shirts and his name as a freshman is on there.”

Jim Dillin, Russell’s father, previously taught and coached Stoughtenger and assistant coach Ryan Pfaff before later becoming the Mauston High School principal. He and his wife know just how special the run is to the team, and what it would have meant to their late son.

“He loved going to any game, any sporting event and he’d be ecstatic (about this),” Cora Dillin said.

It was a difficult spring for Mauston because of losing somewhat important to their team.

“We’re a complete family and (Dillin) was part of our family,” He said. “Losing a part of your family is devastating, but we’ve powered through it and we’re playing for him, definitely.”

Now as the team approaches the postseason — Mauston received the No. 2 seed in its WIAA Division 2 regional — Dillin’s jersey will remain proudly displayed in the Golden Eagles’ dugout, regardless of whether or not the magical run continues.

“That jersey is just a symbol of what he lived his life doing, being selfless, being about Mauston and giving everything he had to make other people’s days better, and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Stoughtenger said.

“His loss is something that definitely brought the guys together, but for a good cause and that’s what he was about.”

