Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The arm of a baseball pitcher can be one of the most fickle instruments in sports.

One overthrow or not warming up enough can lead to severe or nagging injuries that create massive hurdles to clear.

Owen Breunig and Keegan Fleischman have both faced significant obstacles in their time on the mound for the Lodi baseball team. The seniors have cleared them head-on after entering the season with plenty of uncertainty.

“We didn’t know what we were going to have, but I knew what we could have,” coach Rodney Curtis said.

Today Breunig and Fleischman are one of the area’s top starting pitching duos, leading the Blue Devils to a Capitol North Conference title and setting the table for potentially another deep playoff run.

That’s not to say it’s what Curtis, now in his ninth season in charge, saw in his crystal ball when the season began, and understandably so after neither saw much pitching time last year.

While Fleischman played a key role in the pitching staff as a sophomore, his role took a sharp turn last season when the UW-La Crosse baseball commit suffered a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow in early April during a 9-0 loss to Columbus.

“It was just kind of one of those freak accidents and it took a lot out of me coming off the mound,” Fleischman said.

While it eliminated the chance of Fleischman pitching, he continued to play as the Blue Devils’ designated hitter — but it wasn’t the same.

“Don’t get me wrong, hitting’s fun and all, and being with the team, but playing baseball again in the field and really competing with teams feels a lot better than just hitting,” he said of coming back this year.

That comeback was born out of rigorous physical therapy that Fleischman admittedly didn’t want to do. However, after avoiding Tommy John surgery that likely would have forced him to miss his entire senior season, it was well worth the effort based off his dominant numbers.

Fleischman has compiled a 5-1 record, allowing just six earned runs on 15 hits for a 1.16 ERA in 361/3 innings. He leads the Blue Devils with 38 hits, including nine doubles, three triples and a home run, with 31 RBIs and a .442 average.

“It’s been a lot of work to get gradually back up to there, but I haven’t looked back and pitched my butt off, or tried to at least,” Fleischman said.

It still hasn’t made things easy on Curtis, who remains plenty concerned from the Blue Devils dugout. Curtis said watching Fleischman pitch “was really nerve-racking” in the beginning of the season, starting with the season-opening 5-4 loss to Marshall on April 8, nearly one year to the day from Fleischman’s injury against Columbus.

“It was ‘Is everything feeling ok? How are you? Is your elbow fine?’ Every inning asking him how he’s doing,” said Curtis, who noted confidence has slowly began returning consistently for Fleischman.

“There’s days he doesn’t have it and there’s days he does, but the last two it’s been amazing.”

A lack of confidence mixed with arm issues is what kept Breunig from unlocking his potential prior to the end of last year. After dealing with a pinched nerve in his shoulder as an eighth-grader, Breunig pitched cautiously as a freshman and sophomore as he dealt with pain in his elbow.

Breunig, who described himself as “being a little chicken,” ultimately let loose during the 14-10 win over Poynette on April 28, 2022.

“There were some things going in the game that were kind of frustrating,” he said. “I guess it made me mad and I kind of threw everything aside and said ‘Screw it.’

“I came in late in the game and ended up going three innings and unhooked the leash a little bit.”

“A little bit” might be a bit of an understatement. Curtis said he saw a staggering increase in Breunig’s velocity in the game, jumping up to 82 miles per hour from just 62 previously.

According to Curtis, the only other person he’s seen make that big of a leap in speed is Garret McGraw. The 2016 grad helped lead Lodi to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament in 2016 and was named back-to-back Capitol North Player of the Year as a junior and senior after struggling with nonconference competition as a sophomore.

Curtis believes Breunig is a front-runner for league Player of the Year this spring, and for good reason. The righty is 5-0 with a 0.86 ERA with just four earned runs on 20 hits in an efficient 322/3 innings.

Breunig also is hitting .373 with 31 hits, including nine doubles, 13 RBIs and 21 runs scored.

While this season is the most innings Breunig has logged, he said the change hasn’t been too difficult to adapt to.

“It felt more natural being a starter rather than a reliever,” he said of his time as a starting pitcher growing up. “You’re used to getting a whole pitcher’s warm-up pregame, going out there and you’re the main guy to start.”

It’s gotten to the point where Breunig is the only arm the Blue Devils use most nights he’s pitching.

“He’s probably got the most complete games out of everybody on our squad right now and I think it’s just had to do with him having the confidence that ‘I can cut loose for 100 pitches and my arm’s not going to hurt like it used to,’” Curtis said. “I think it was his self-awareness and his confidence that allowed him to do that.”

What’s aided in the duo’s success has been their confidence in one another. Fleischman said neither of the longtime friends views them as the team’s No. 1 over the other.

“I wouldn’t say there’s an ace, I’d say either guy you throw out there, we’re going to win,” he said.

Added Breunig: “It just feels good knowing you’re in the outfield and you can almost just focus on hitting the ball. You score a few runs and you feel pretty good that things are going to go your way in the end.”

The pair has helped Lodi rack up an 18-7 record entering the postseason and has Curtis feeling good about the Blue Devils’ odds at pushing for their fourth WIAA Division 2 state tournament appearance in program history.

The last time Lodi made state in 2016 it was behind the arms of two dominant pitchers — McGraw and Zach Steuck — an all-too-familiar, albeit very different, feeling this year.

“We knew that going into (the fall of) those guys’ senior year exactly what we had,” Curtis said. “We knew this during pitchers and catchers week this year, because that was our first look at exactly what we had in our starting pitchers.

“It’s super rewarding where they started from, either injury or inexperience-wise, to be where they are today.”

Photos: Baraboo, Lodi baseball teams meet in late-season nonconference clash