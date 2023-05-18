The T-Birds host the Hilltoppers to close out the regular season and head into the playoffs on a high note. Baraboo (11-11) went 2-3 last week notching wins over Monroe and Westfield and enters the week having won nine of its last 13. Onalaska (6-14) heads into this week on a three-game slide, but had been playing some of is best softball of the year winning five of its previous six before the skid.