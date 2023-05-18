It can be tough transferring to a new school and integrating into new teams.
Andrey Tougas has made it look easy for the Mauston baseball team as the junior from Oak Creek has been a perfect fit for the Golden Eagles.
The shortstop has slotted in greatly into the left side of the Mauston infield. It's given coach Mike Stoughtenger not only another solid defensive threat, but needed flexibility and a strong bat in the top of the Golden Eagles lineup.
Tougas has helped lead the Golden Eagles to their first South Central Conference championship since 2017 at 9-1 in league play. Mauston, which has won its last 12 games, is 15-2 and received the No. 2 seed in its WIAA Division 2 regional.
Vote for the WiscNews-area high school sports event we should cover this week
Badger West Conference baseball championship game, 5 p.m. Friday
The Badger West league title is on the line in this key late-season showdown. Reedsburg (12-3, 10-2 Badger West) enters the week having already locked up its spot as the top team in the North Division. The Beavers are 3-2 in their last five and coming off a 6-0 win over Oregon on May 9. Mount Horeb clinched its spot in the championship game this week to finalize the matchup.
Onalaska at Baraboo softball, 5 p.m. Friday
The T-Birds host the Hilltoppers to close out the regular season and head into the playoffs on a high note. Baraboo (11-11) went 2-3 last week notching wins over Monroe and Westfield and enters the week having won nine of its last 13. Onalaska (6-14) heads into this week on a three-game slide, but had been playing some of is best softball of the year winning five of its previous six before the skid.
Middleton at Columbus baseball doubleheader, 10 a.m. Saturday
A nonconference twin bill against one of the top teams in the Big Eight Conference gives Columbus a chance at some huge momentum towards the playoffs. Columbus (11-7) snapped a four-game losing skid that included three one-run losses last week after sweeping a pair of Capitol North tilts against Poynette. Middleton (14-4) rides a seven-game winning streak into the week following a 3-2 win over 2022 WIAA Division 1 state runner-up Bay Port last Saturday.