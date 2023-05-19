Errors in a big game are always magnified.

They were once again center stage in Friday night's Badger West Conference baseball championship game between Reedsburg and Mount Horeb. After being prolonged due to balks and wild pitches, a throwing error proved to be the most decisive play, allowing the Beavers to earn a 6-5 win over the Vikings in 11 innings and capture their first league title since 2012.

“We preach a lot about how ‘Things aren’t always going to go your way. How are you going to respond?’” Reedsburg coach Chris Hahn said.

“We’ve got a young team and learning for some of them but they’ve stuck with what we’ve been preaching, and thank goodness we made just enough plays tonight because Mount Horeb is an outstanding team.”

The teams tied at both 3 and 5 before Reedsburg (15-3, 13-2 Badger West) took the lead for good in the top of the 11th inning. With the top of its order up, Alek Southworth and Eddie Alonso drew back-to-back one-out walks to put a pair on base.

After stranding two runners on the inning prior, things didn’t look good after Carson Brandt struck out looking for the second oute. Caden Brandt was cool as ever, however, hitting a sharp grounder to third base. Mount Horeb’s Ethan Tranel was able to stop the ball from getting through but couldn’t make an on-target throw, allowing Southworth to score from second and give the Beavers a 6-5 lead.

It was fitting Caden Brandt delivered after he was caught in a pickle trying to score from third base in the 10th.

“He kind of got stuck in no-man’s land on that one; he was off getting a good secondary on a slow chopper. He probably gets tagged out if goes back to third, he takes a chance and they made a good play on it,” Hahn said.

Needing to score in order to prolong things, the Vikings were able to get the tying run aboard as pinch hitter Nico Baden drew a one-out walk. Mount Horeb (11-11, 7-8) couldn’t capitalize as Declan Dahm ground out to second base before Reedsburg reliever Jack Fenwick struck out Josh Manchester looking for the final out of the game.

“It’s a really good Reedsburg team and we hung in there,” Mount Horeb coach Ryan Finley said. “My boys have a lot of character, a lot of heart and we had our chances, they just didn’t go our way.”

That battle came after a lightning fast start from the Beavers. Alonso crushed a two-run home run to right center field for a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. The senior center fielder later padded the lead with a solo shot to right field that barely carried over the fence for a 3-0 cushion. It was Alonso’s sixth and seventh homers of the year and came just four days after a walk-off home run in the 15th inning of the Beavers’ 4-3 win over Madison Edgewood on Monday.

“I’ve just been working with my dad and my brothers, at practice and my teammates always help me focus to get the right things done. Just edit my stance a little bit and, boom, it’s clicking,” the MATC commit said.

Mount Horeb started to threaten in the fourth after Beavers starter Aden Edwards sat down the first 10 Vikings batters. And after the Beavers lefty escaped any damage in back-to-back frames, Mount Horeb finally struck in the sixth.

Following a leadoff hit by pitch off the foot of Dahm, Josh Manchester’s bloop cue shot to right field put the pair on the corners. Josh Kuntz proceeded to plate Dahm on a fielder's choice and narrowly beat out the throw to first, wiping out a double play that would have put the Beavers one out from the title.

Tranel made sure the freshman's hustle didn't go for naught, crushing a two-run home run to one of the deepest parts of the ballpark in left center to knot things up at 3.

The sides later tied at 5 after trading pairs of runs in the eighth inning. Reedsburg plated a pair in the top half on two wild pitches by Vikings reliever Hayden Anderson to take a 5-3 lead, only for the Vikings to tie things right back up on two Fenwick balks that scored two runs.

Photos: Mauston baseball clinches South Central Conference title against Westfield