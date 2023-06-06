OSHKOSH - Beaver Dam baseball coach Nate Wilke said his team held Hartford for as long as they could.

The Orioles just put three on the Golden Beavers to win 4-1 in the 10th inning of a marathon sectional final at Oshkosh North High School’s EJ Schneider Field Tuesday, and Wilke turned attention to the season. A rocky start, a strong finish and an upset finish in the sectional semifinal earlier Tuesday have his young roster right back in the position that its season ended last year. And it still never let up.

“It sucks that we had to come up on the losing side of it,” Wilke said. “But everybody battled. Just a great game.”

The pitching-fielding duel produced several defensive gems from the Golden Beavers (17-10), but Beaver Dam, which hopes to make its first state appearance since 2008, couldn’t find the offense to outpower Hartford (18-12).

But it’s a positive ending for Beaver Dam, which rebuilt its season in the final stretch and left its starting lineup of six non-seniors again just one game short of the state tournament.

“At one point, we were 7-6 and things weren't looking good,” Wilke said, “then we just had the kids kind of pull together.”

Daelen Johnson threw a gem in the semifinal and contributed two hits late in the final as fellow pitcher Eli Bryant threw a gem for eight innings. He struck out six, allowed just one run and let up seven hits. But he got some help, too. Beaver Dam right fielder Jeff Freund dove into foul territory to make the first out of the game.

The second inning belonged to center-fielder Kyler Keel, who went back over his shoulder to grab a line drive for the first out, then played a ball well into the left-center field gap to keep Hartford’s first hit to a single. The next batter grounded into a double play.

Three up, three down in the third for Bryant. Then Hartford threatened with a runner on third in the fourth inning, but Bryant forced the runner at first into a rundown on a pickoff. The runner on third took off, second baseman Jake Julka noticed and fired home, catcher Landon Semrau tagging the runner with plenty of time to spare.

The fortunate plays kept happening — Julka and Freund miscommunicated on a pop up to shallow left field which dropped, but Beaver Dam still got the force at second — and Bryant kept dealing. In the top of the seventh inning, though, one got away from him.

A pitch in the dirt snuck to the outside, which scored a Hartford runner on third to make it 1-0 entering Beaver Dam’s final chance. But the Golden Beavers didn’t falter, getting themselves into the same position in the bottom of the inning: a runner on third, a ball in the dirt.

Freund broke for home, dove for the plate and, after he scored, jumped into a teammate’s arms. Beaver Dam extended the 1-1 game.

“Even when we're down, no matter how (difficult) our opponent may be,” Johnson said, “they always stay and battle through the whole game.”

Beaver Dam kept doing everything to stay alive. Bryant pitched three up, three down in the eighth. Senior first baseman Kaleb Schmuhl caught a ball in foul territory to end the ninth after Boston Damon came in to pitch. But in the 10th inning, the Hartford bats finally broke free. Beaver Dam just didn’t have enough — this time — on that side to match it.

“For us to even be in the game with only two hits,” Wilke said, “it’s something else.”

Beaver Dam advances to sectional final with win over Manitowoc Lincoln

Beaver Dam advanced to the sectional final in the early game Tuesday with a 3-1 win over Manitowoc Lincoln (20-5). Johnson pitched a complete game and allowed five hits, one earned run and had six strikeouts.

The Golden Beavers controlled the entire game, which began with putting a run on the board in the top of the second inning. Sophomore outfielder Brandon Morrissey started the inning with a triple into the right-center field gap, taking just a few bounces to reach the fence. Keel poked a single into center the very next at bat to drive in Morrissey. Beaver Dam added insurance runs in the fifth and seventh innings with runs batted in by Johnson and sophomore Eli Bryant to make it 3-0.

Johnson got into some trouble in the bottom of the seventh inning, letting Manitowoc Lincoln put a run on the board. But he worked a slow grounder to shortstop for the final out to send the Golden Beavers back to within one game of qualifying for the WIAA state baseball tournament.