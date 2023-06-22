A student-athlete such as Quinn Mueller doesn’t come along very often.

He was a fierce competitor – doing whatever he could to be the best, whether it was as a student in the classroom or as an athlete playing football, hockey or baseball for Baraboo High School.

Baseball coach Dan Pavlue saw it firsthand in 2021 when he coached Mueller for his only varsity season since his junior season was canceled due to COVID-19. The Thunderbirds went 16-10 overall and finished third in the Badger West Conference at 8-6. Coaches voted him as a second-team All-Badger West pitcher.

For his leadership, work ethic and maturity, Pavlue wanted to honor Mueller, who passed away in a car accident along with classmate Peyton Munch on June 25, 2022, when the Baraboo Post 26 American Legion baseball team hosts the Quinn Mueller Memorial tournament Friday through Sunday at Mary Roundtree Evans Athletic Field.

“It’s just a great way to honor him and remember what he was all about,” Pavlue said. “The qualities he had are things that I know from my perspective as a coach I wish every student-athlete had.”

Teams in the three-day round-robin tournament will be Baraboo, Fond du Lac, Beloit, Viroqua and Wisconsin Dells.

The Bandits will play Fond du Lac at 7 p.m. on Friday. Before the game, Mueller’s mother, Margaret Banker, will say a few words along with other family members and throw out the first pitch. There also will be a moment of silence before the tournament starts.

“The sport of baseball is something that’s been cherished in our family for generations,” Banker said. “My father, Quinn’s grandfather, was a pitcher for the New York Yankees and would’ve been proud to watch the many times that Quinn successfully pitched on behalf of Baraboo baseball. I’m excited to continue that thread of our family history and to honor Quinn in a really profoundly meaningful way to him.”

Pavlue said some of the proceeds from the tournament are going toward the Quinn Mueller Memorial Scholarship, which will annually go to a Baraboo High School student-athlete who wants to pursue a career in science, technology, engineering or in technology fields and skilled trades, according to Banker and Mueller’s father, Mark Mueller.

There will be a parking fee of $2 per day or $5 for the entire weekend, and all the money raised will go toward the scholarship.

“That was something Quinn was very passionate about,” Mark Mueller said. “He was an athlete, but he was also a craftsman. He’d come from the University of Kentucky where he was going for engineering school and was working concrete over the summer in Baraboo. He fell in love of the idea of working with his hands.”

Banker said this year’s recipient of the $1,000 scholarship was recent graduate Ben Burgess, who’ll attend Winona State University to play football in the fall and major in pre-athletic training and motion science.

“Ben was a good match,” Banker said. “Ben has a great story about how the first time he and Quinn tangled, Ben was a freshman and Quinn was an upperclassmen. Quinn tackled him to the ground and took him down pretty hard, which was an induction experience of being an underclassmen. After that, they were fast friends. After that, we shared a memory, some tears and a hug as Ben received the scholarship this last May.”

While Pavlue said there are still discussions on how the tournament will honor Quinn Mueller, Banker said she will be handing out white wristbands with orange letters of his initials, the No. 4 he wore on his jersey and the title of his favorite song, ‘Sunny and 75’ by Joe Nichols.

“It’s a country song called ‘Sunny and 75’ and it’s really about the perfect kind of day when it’s sunny out and 75 degrees,” Banker said. “That really was Quinn’s favorite kind of weather whether it be football, baseball, fishing and all the many types of things he liked to do with his friends. We’ll be playing that song that night and imaging wherever he is right now that it’s sunny and 75.”

GALLERY: Baraboo baseball can't rally for second time against DeForest