The regular season has wrapped up.

WiscNews-area baseball teams now face the heat of WIAA postseason play — highlighted by a Division 2 regional grouping that includes top-seeded Reedsburg, second-seeded Mauston and third-seeded Lodi.

How teams pitch will remain critical to postseason success. Here are nine pitchers who have made an impact this season:

Owen Breunig, sr., Lodi

Impact: Breunig, a right-hander, has compiled a 5-0 record with a 1.15 ERA. He has struck out 40, including 13 against Adams-Friendship.

Quotable: “After being our main reliever last season, took the reins of our most reliable pitcher and ran with it,” Lodi coach Rodney Curtis said.

Eli Bryant, so., Beaver Dam

Impact: Bryant, a right-hander, is 5-1 with a 2.73 ERA in 41 innings. He has struck out 54 and walked 26 while permitting 16 earned runs. He earned first-team all-conference selection in the Badger East after he was an honorable mention choice last year as a freshman.

Quotable: “Eli was on varsity last year as a freshman, which doesn't usually happen in our program (last one was RJ Shelton, who played football at MIchigan State),” Beaver Dam coach Nate Wilke said. “He's a kid that works extremely hard and wants to play at the next level. Eli's ability to consistently throw strikes this year has resulted in the success he's having. He throws in the upper 80s and has developed a good off-speed pitch as well. We're excited to have Eli in our program for two more seasons.”

Aden Edwards, jr., Reedsburg

Impact: Edwards, a left-hander, has compiled a 5-0 record with a 1.82 ERA in 43 innings. He has struck out 55 with a WHIP of 1.23. He struck out nine on 74 pitches in a complete-game 6-0 victory over Oregon.

Quotable: “Our team has a lot of confidence when Aden is on the mound,” Reedsburg coach Chris Hahn said. “He works with great tempo and can throw a variety of pitches for strikes in any count or situation. He has continued to get better and better as we get deeper into the season.”

Keegan Fleischman, sr., Lodi

Impact: Fleischman, a right-hander, is 5-1 with a 1.07 ERA. He has struck out 55, including 10 against Lake Mills.

Quotable: “Took a bit to get in a groove after an arm injury last year, but once he did, very tough to beat, if not impossible,” Curtis said.

Mason Holz, jr., Waupun

Impact: Holz, a left-hander, has compiled a 7-1 record with a 1.18 ERA in 53 innings. He’s allowed 35 hits and 16 runs, including nine earned runs. He has struck out 74 and walked 24.

Quotable: “Mason is a competitor,” Waupun coach Derrick Standke said. “The ability to throw any of his pitches in any count is such a huge asset. With Mason on the mound, our team plays more confidently. We all know that confidence is a huge contributor to an athlete’s success in the game of baseball.”

Daelen Johnson, sr., Beaver Dam

Impact: Johnson, a right-hander who’s committed to UW-La Crosse, has compiled a 3-3 record with one save and a 1.36 ERA. He has struck out 38 and walked 15 while giving up eight earned runs. He was a first-team all-conference selection in the Badger East for the second consecutive year, Wilke said. He was conference pitcher of the year last year after posting an 8-1 record.

Quotable: “Daelen has been our ace of the pitching staff for the past three seasons,” Wilke said. “He's beaten some of the best teams in the state during his career and always gives you a chance to win. He'll go down as one of the best pitchers we've had in Beaver Dam baseball history.”

Austin Pagel, jr., Sauk Prairie

Impact: Pagel, a left-hander, has compiled a 3-1 record with a 0.51 ERA in 41⅓ innings. He has struck out 44, including 10 in six innings in Sauk Prairie’s playoff-opening 3-0 regional victory over Platteville on Thursday.

Quotable: “Austin is a gamer,” Sauk Prairie coach Darin Pape said. “He always wants the ball. He loves to compete.”

Jaymeson Sullivan, sr., Columbus

Impact: Sullivan, a right-hander, is 4-2 with a 1.5 ERA in 31 innings. He has struck out 41, including a career-high 10 against Bruce.

Quotable: “'Jaymo’ is smooth and calm on the mound,” Columbus coach Tim Stormer said. “Very good varsity pitcher. Live fastball, good off-speed stuff.”

Aaron Uttech, sr., Columbus

Impact: Uttech, a right-hander, is 5-2 with a 1.24 ERA in 45⅓ innings. He has 48 strikeouts, including a career-high 10 against Lodi.

Quotable: “Aaron throws strikes,” Stormer said. “Opposing teams better be ready to swing the bat. (He’s a) big-time competitor.”

