Evan Sauer’s favorite position to play for the Waupun high school baseball team is shortstop.

However, the Warriors junior is a pretty good pitcher as well, showing out in a 7-1 nonconference victory over Howards Grove on Friday. He struck out nine batters and walked four while giving up the one earned run off four hits.

At the plate, Sauer went 1 for 1 with an RBI while drawing two walks. He scored two runs as well.

Sauer said if he didn’t pitch or play shortstop, he’d like to play anywhere in the outfield if the coaching staff would let him.

Photos: Waupun hosts Howards Grove in baseball nonconference tilt