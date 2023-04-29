Evan Sauer’s favorite position to play for the Waupun high school baseball team is shortstop.
However, the Warriors junior is a pretty good pitcher as well, showing out in a 7-1 nonconference victory over Howards Grove on Friday. He struck out nine batters and walked four while giving up the one earned run off four hits.
At the plate, Sauer went 1 for 1 with an RBI while drawing two walks. He scored two runs as well.
Sauer said if he didn’t pitch or play shortstop, he’d like to play anywhere in the outfield if the coaching staff would let him.
Photos: Waupun hosts Howards Grove in baseball nonconference tilt
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waupun freshman Chase Beahm delivers a pitch during Friday's nonconference game against Howards Grove at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waupun freshman Chase Beahm connects for an RBI single during Friday's nonconference game against Howards Grove at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waupun junior Ethan Cunningham heaves a throw towards home plate during Friday's nonconference game against Howards Grove at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Howards Grove's Cooper Damrow follows through on a pitch during Friday's nonconference game at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Howards Grove's Drew Damrow makes a catch during Friday's nonconference game at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waupun sophomore Bryant Ferris makes a throw to first base for an out during Friday's nonconference game against Howards Grove at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waupun junior Mason Holz makes a catch during Friday's nonconference game against Howards Grove at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waupun junior Mason Holz launches a fly ball during Friday's nonconference game against Howards Grove at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waupun freshman Emmett Hull gets congratulated after scoring the opening run during Friday's nonconference game against Howards Grove at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waupun senior Hunter Kamp makes a throw back to the pitcher during Friday's nonconference game against Howards Grove at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Howards Grove's Parker Kluck swings at a pitch during Friday's nonconference game at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waupun sophomore Jake Krueger rips a single during Friday's nonconference game against Howards Grove at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waupun sophomore Haiden Rieder races down the first base line during Friday's nonconference game against Howards Grove at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waupun junior Evan Sauer scoops up a ground ball during Friday's nonconference game against Howards Grove at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Howards Grove's Jonah Walleser readies a throw to first base after a force out during Friday's nonconference game at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waupun junior Bradyu White fires a throw to first base during Friday's nonconference game against Howards Grove at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waupun junior Evan Sauer fires a pitch during Friday's nonconference game against Howards Grove at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waupun sophomore Bryant Ferris tags out Howards Grove's Cooper Damrow attempting to steal second base during Friday's nonconference game at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waupun senior Hunter Kamp readies a throw to first base for an out during Friday's nonconference game against Howards Grove at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
