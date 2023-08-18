Having to face adversity can happen at any time for a team.

For the Baraboo football team, it happened after the first play on offense in Friday’s nonconference game against Sauk Prairie. Senior running back Isaac Pelland scampered for a 46-yard run to the 5-yard line, but then he went down with a left-arm injury.

The Thunderbirds didn’t miss a beat, keeping guys fresh by using a running back by committee approach to dominate the Eagles 24-8 in a season opener

“We just kept running like we normally do,” Baraboo coach Steve Turkington. “We just had to have guys step up. … We had a multitude of guys that filled (his) role for us.”

Sophomore quarterback Luke Vittengl didn’t have any touchdowns, but he led the team with 117 rushing yards and completed four passes for 44 yards. As a team, Baraboo ran the ball 56 times for 289 yards.

“He’s a big loss, but we’ve got depth this year,” Vittengl said. “I knew the guys were going to step up and play harder for him. That’s what happened.”

After Pelland’s injury, Josiah Dyer made a 4-yard run to the left into the end zone to give the Thunderbirds a 7-0 lead with 8:11 left.

Dyer ran the ball 14 times for 33 yards with two touchdowns. His second score came with 8:24 left in the third quarter, bulldozing in from 3 yards out to put Baraboo up 17-0.

“I think I did pretty good,” Dyer said. “There’s definitely some work to improve on and somethings to improve on in film over the coming week to prepare for next week.”

Baraboo senior kicker Finley Scanlan made a 26-yard field goal with 42 seconds left in the first quarter to put his team up 10-0.

Baraboo junior running back Jackson Puttkamer also had a 3-yard touchdown run for a 24-0 lead with 3:34 left to play in the third quarter. Puttkamer had 20 carries for 90 yards.

Sauk Prairie finally scored in the fourth quarter when senior quarterback Jackson Breunig connected with junior receiver Trent Backeberg on a 9-yard TD pass with 5:28 left. Sauk Prairie added the two-point conversion.

“We slipped a little bit, but we finished it,” Dyer said.

Breunig had 192 yards and a touchdown on 14 of 34 attempts. Junior receiver Boden Frosch had four catches for 109 yards.

The Eagles won only two games last season, but one of them was against Baraboo, which began the 2022 season with a 23-13 victory. This year, the roles were reversed.

“We had to regroup and recalibrate everything last year after we lost to Sauk,” Turkington said. “We still have to do that after tonight. We made some mistakes and we’ve got to fix something to tighten it up.”

Baraboo will head to Beaver Dam next week while Sauk Prairie will host Reedsburg.

Photos: Action from Friday's Game of the Week between Sauk Prairie and Baraboo