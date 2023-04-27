Evan Sauer’s two-run home run in the third inning propelled Waupun to a 9-2 victory over Ripon.

With the bases loaded in the fifth inning, Dakota Franklin walked, Mason Breunig was hit by a pitch and Ari Rasmussen singled as each drove in a run to give Lodi a 4-1 lead it held in its victory over Watertown Luther Prep.