Here’s who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Trinity Williams and Jacki Seiler, Portage softball: Williams’ two-run double and Seiler’s two-run single highlighted a seven-run eighth inning as the Warriors beat Reedsburg 12-6.
Alexandra Gaffney, Waupun softball: Gaffney went 4-for-4 and drove in five runs as the Warriors beat Berlin 16-1.
Taylor Pfaff, Isabelle Meyer and Madee Strampe, Baraboo softball: Pfaff drove in three runs, Meyer and Strampe each had two RBIs and Baraboo defeated Sauk Prairie 15-5.
From the box
Evan Sauer’s two-run home run in the third inning propelled Waupun to a 9-2 victory over Ripon.
With the bases loaded in the fifth inning, Dakota Franklin walked, Mason Breunig was hit by a pitch and Ari Rasmussen singled as each drove in a run to give Lodi a 4-1 lead it held in its victory over Watertown Luther Prep.
Meet the Baraboo-area athletes featured in our weekly spotlight series
Lee Sports Wisconsin recognizes outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes. To nominate someone, email sports@wiscnews.com and explain why they are deserving.
Meet the Portage-area athletes featured in our weekly spotlight series
Meet the Beaver Dam-area athletes featured in our weekly spotlight series
