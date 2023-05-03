Some Like It Hot," a Broad 'way musical adaptation of the cross-dressing movie comedy that starred Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon, waltzeda way with a leading 13Tony Award nominations, putting the spotlight on a show that is a sweet, full-hearted embrace of trans rights.

With songs by Marc Shai man and Scott Wittman and starring Christian Borle and J. Harrison Ghee, who all got nominations, the show follows two musician friends who disguise themselves as women and join an all-girl band to flee Chicago after witnessing a mob hit. Like the movie, there are men in dresses trying to pass as women. But this time, the dress awakens something in Ghee's character, akin to a transformation from a caterpillar to a butterfly.

The message of self-acceptance and respect for all was echoed across Broadway, from a revival of "Parade" to a Black actor-led "Death of a Salesman" to the new play "Ain't No Mo'" and new musical "Kimberly Akimbo."

"I think the pandemic put a lot of things in perspective, both in terms of improvements we needed to make in the community and also just the way that everybody's feeling about the world and about being a human," said Ben Platt, nominated for "Parade.""The art people are making has a real urgency and a real purpose."

Three shows tied with nine nominations each: "& Juliet," which reimagines "Romeo and Juliet" and adds some of the biggest pop hits of the past few decades, "New York, New York," which combined two generations of Broadway royalty in John Kander and Lin-Manuel Miranda, and "Shucked," a surprise lightweight musical comedy studded with cornpuns.

The critical musical darling "Kimberly Akimbo," with Victoria Clark playing a teen who ages four times faster than the average human, rounds out the best musical category and earned a total of eight nominations.

Clark, who was nominated for best lead actress in a musical, hopes to add a second Tony to her trophy case, having previously won one in 2005 for "The Light in the Piazza. "But more than that, she hopes more attention will be paid to her show, which she calls a "little under the radar."

"It's a special event that celebrates our collective humanity," she said. "It doesn't say life is perfect. The show doesn't say there aren't going to be strange and horrible people in your life. It doesn't say life is going to be easy. But it does say life is worthwhile. And I think that is a message that we need to get out there. Life is worth living."

In the best new play category, nods were distributed to Tom Stoppard's "Leopold stadt," which explores Jewish identity with an intergenerational story, and "Fat Ham," James Ijames' Pulitzer Prize-winning adaptation of Shakespeare's "Hamlet" set at a Black family's barbecue in the modern South.

The rest of the category is made up of "Ain't No Mo,'" the short-lived but critically applauded work by playwright and actor Jordan E. Cooper; StephenAdly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play "Between Riverside and Crazy"; and "Cost of Living," which tells parallel stories of two caretakers and their respective patients.

"Parade," a doomed musical love story set against the real backdrop of a murder and lynching in pre-World War I Georgia, earned six nods, including for Platt, hoping to win a second Tony after his triumph in 2017 with "Dear Evan Hansen," and rising star and first-time nominee Micaela Diamond.

Select nominations for the 2023 Tony Awards:

Best Musical:"& Juliet," "Kimberly Akimbo," "New York, New York," "Shucked," "Some Like It Hot."

Best Play: "Ain't No Mo,'" "Between Riverside and Crazy," "Cost of Living," "Fat Ham," "Leopoldstadt."

Best Revival of a Play: "August Wilson's The Piano Lesson," "A Doll's House," "The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window," "Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/ Underdog."

Best Revival of a Musical: "Into the Woods," "Lerner & Loewe's Camelot," "Parade," "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street."

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, "Suzan-Lori Parks' Top dog/Underdog"; Corey Hawkins, "Suzan-Lori Parks' Top dog/Underdog"; Sean Hayes, "Good Night, Oscar"; Stephen McKinley Henderson, "Between Riverside and Crazy"; Wendell Pierce, "Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman."

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Jessica Chastain, "A Doll's House"; Jodie Comer, "Prima Facie"; Jessica Hecht, "Summer, 1976"; Audra McDonald, "Ohio State Murders."

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Christian Borle, "Some Like It Hot"; J. Harrison Ghee, "Some Like It Hot"; Josh Groban, "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street"; Brian d'Arcy James, "Into the Woods"; Ben Platt, "Parade"; Colton Ryan, "New York, New York."

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Annaleigh Ashford, "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street"; Sara Bareilles, "Into the Woods"; Victoria Clark, "Kimberly Akimbo"; Lorna Courtney, "& Juliet"; Micaela Diamond, "Parade."

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Julia Lester, "Into the Woods"; Ruthie Ann Miles, "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street"; Bonnie Milligan, "Kimberly Akimbo"; NaTasha Yvette Williams, "Some Like It Hot"; Betsy Wolfe, "& Juliet."

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Kevin Cahoon, "Shucked"; Justin Cooley, "Kimberly Akimbo"; Kevin Del Aguila, "Some Like It Hot"; Jordan Donica, "Lerner & Loewe's Camelot"; Alex Newell, "Shucked."

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Nikki Crawford, "Fat Ham"; Crystal Lucas-Perry, "Ain't No Mo'"; Miriam Silverman, "The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window"; Katy Sullivan, "Cost of Living"; Kara Young, "Cost of Living."

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Jordan E. Cooper, "Ain't No Mo'"; Samuel L. Jackson, "August Wilson's The Piano Lesson"; Arian Moayed, "A Doll's House"; Brandon Uranowitz, "Leopoldstadt"; David Zayas, "Cost of Living."

Best Direction of a Play: Saheem Ali, "Fat Ham"; Jo Bonney, "Cost of Living"; Jamie Lloyd, "A Doll's House"; Patrick Marber, "Leopoldstadt"; Stevie Walker-Webb, "Ain't No Mo'"; Max Webster, "Life of Pi."

Best Direction of a Musical: Michael Arden, "Parade"; Lear de Bessonet, "Into the Woods"; Casey Nicholaw, "Some Like It Hot"; Jack O'Brien, "Shucked"; Jessica Stone, "Kimberly Akimbo."

— Associated Press

When to watch

The awards will be presented June 12 at United Palace theater in New York, airing live on CBS and on Paramount+.Ariana DeBose will host for the second straight year.