PARENTING | ADVICE

Going through something stressful — losing a loved one, being bullied or even the wear and tear of constant small stressors — can affect a child for years in sometimes unexpected ways. We know that a stressful time for your child is a stressful time for you, too. The good news is that your child can heal and grow through these stressful experiences without long term effects on health. And in the process of helping them do this, you can build an even closer relationship with them.

After an extremely stressful experience, children may feel that they are "broken." They may feel that something is wrong with them, or that they are just "bad."' It can be helpful to remind your child they did nothing to deserve what happened to them, that they are having normal reactions to an abnormal experience and that the experience may have hurt them, but healing is possible.

Safe, supportive, nurturing relationships can make all the difference for a child who is struggling through something stressful. Consider these activities and lifestyle routines to help them cope.

Relationship-building activities

■ When possible, reassure your child that they are safe. You can do this with words, but also with hugs, high-fives and with practical supports like a tent in their room or a "cozy corner."

■ Take 15 minutes without cellphones to follow their lead in an activity of their choice.

■ Share activities such as walking, cooking, dancing and playing silly games.

■ Tell your child what you love about them.

■ Listen intently to what they are saying.

■ Build routines such as having dinner together every night.

■ Connect with friends, relatives, neighbors and community-based services.

■ Engage with a therapist or other supports: art therapy, individual play therapy, parent-child interaction therapy and child-parent psychotherapy.

Nighttime routines

Worries may keep us awake, cause nightmares or restless sleep, and younger kids may start wetting the bed again. When children are stressed, they may need more flexible bedtime routines and more help falling asleep. Try using some comforting items, such as a night light, relaxing smells, favorite toys or a weighted blanket . Routines you might incorporate into bedtime might include listening to music, practicing mindfulness, reading or journaling.

For children experiencing separation anxiety at night, which is common after stressful or traumatic events, consider providing reassurance that you are still present. Concrete reminders can be love notes stuck around the bedside or pieces of clothing that smell like you. For some children, consider staying in their room while they fall asleep or even letting them sleep with you for a short period of time as they process the stressful experience.

Good eating habits

Stress can increase inflammation in the body. Stress can also lead us to overeat, undereat or crave foods high in fat, salt and/or sugar. Knowing this can help us be kind to ourselves and our kids when they reach for the brownie and the potato chips — and how we might help.

Make it easier to eat healthy foods like nuts, avocados, fruits and fatty fi sh. Increase the availability of vegetables at snacks and meals. Skip the juice and soda; drink water instead.

Get moving

Time outdoors can be calming and build resilience. Direct exposure to natural sunlight helps regulate sleep, mood and immune function, among other systems.

Exercise can also be a powerful way of releasing extra stress energy and counteracting the stress response.

Other soothing, rhythmic sensory activities can help reset the way stress is stored in our nervous system and body. Consider massage, music or movement, swimming, or you might ask about the need for occupational or physical therapy.

Long-term benefits

Your child will be better able to deal with stress as they learn to manage their feelings and behavior. Build in extra structure and routines. This may include developing transition plans for going from one activity to the next, for example. Talk about and model how to name and manage strong emotions, and when to seek help or take time away from a situation.

It's common to wonder, "Why did this happen?" or "Why me?" Even young children can benefit from experiences such as a spiritual practice or connecting to a religious community, helping others through service or volunteer work, finding a calling or purpose or becoming a peer supporter.