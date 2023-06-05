LA CROSSE — Gavin Sargeant had a clear goal heading into his first appearance at the WIAA state track and field championships: Finish in the top three in both of his events.

A bronze medal went by the wayside for Sargeant on Friday as he was nudged into fourth in the Division 2 boys long jump. The Lodi junior ensured he wouldn't be denied Saturday.

Sargeant not only ensured a top-three finish, he grabbed gold by winning the triple jump at the Veterans Memorial Field Complex. He saved his best jump for last, leaping 45 feet, 10½ inches to leapfrog New London's Kyle Wisniewski (45-5¼) and Waupun's Jacob Abel (40-4¾).

Abel won Friday's long jump with a state record leap of 24-3¼ while Sargeant placed fourth (22-1¾).

"It feels amazing after not doing my best in long jump yesterday," Sargeant said. "I was pretty mad. I was looking for top three in long jump, but it was my first year doing triple jump ever so I'm pretty happy with a win."

Sargeant proved to be a quick study as he surged to state after picking up the event midway through the season after suffering an ankle injury. He said that his experience playing basketball made it "pretty easy to pick up."

"It was kind of second nature," he said.

That natural ability showed Saturday as he locked up a place in the finals with a jump of 44-10¾ on his third attempt of prelims. He followed with a 45-7½ on his first attempt during finals before throwing down his gold medal-winning mark.

Sargeant joined Lucas Heyroth, who won gold in the long jump in 2021, as gold medalist jumpers for the Blue Devils in the past three years. Sargeant said that time spent working alongside Heyroth last year, and after the University of Wisconsin freshman returned home after the completion of his season.

"He was a huge inspiration for me," Sargeant said. "I'm pretty good friends with him and I got to do my first year ever doing track I got to work with him a lot, and that really helped me out."

Sargeant said the biggest piece of advice he got from Heyroth was simple: "Just to flush everything out and focus on the runway."

He did just that with his first state championship Saturday, and he has his sights set on more next year.

"I want two golds next season," he said.