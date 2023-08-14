These former Badger Small Conference rivals will face off to begin the 2023 football season. The Thunderbirds have made the playoffs the past three seasons. Their run-heavy offense returns quarterback Luke Vittengl (697 yards, 13 touchdowns) and Isaac Pelland (386, 7) to man the backfield. The Eagles, who return 29 players, are looking to turn things around after winning just two games last season. The biggest gap they’ll have to fill will be the departure of Nolan Vills, who walked on to the University of Wisconsin football team. The Eagles' aerial offense will be tough as quarterback Jackson Breunig has Connor Breunig and Boden Frosch, who combined for 596 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 52 catches last season, to throw to.
Sauk Prairie at Baraboo
