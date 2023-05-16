Rep. George Santos is not the first sitting member of Congress to be indicted, and probably won't be the last. But few in recent memory have reached the level of infamy the New York Republican has attained during his time on Capitol Hill. Here's a look at members who were indicted on criminal charges while in office during the past 15 years and what happened to them.

Jeff Fortenberry

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a Nebraska Republican, was indicted in October 2021 on three charges of concealing information and lying to federal authorities who were investigating contributions made to Fortenberry's 2016 reelection campaign at a Los Angeles fundraiser.

A federal jury found Fortenberry guilty in March 2022 of "one count of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators." He later resigned.

He avoided prison time but was sentenced to two years' probation.

Chris Collins

Rep. Chris Collins, a New York Republican, was indicted and charged in 2018 with tipping off his son about confidential corporate information regarding an Australian biotechnology company on whose board Collins served. Collins resigned from Congress in 2019, around the time he pleaded guilty to two counts — conspiracy to commit securities fraud and making false statements to law enforcement officials.

Collins was sentenced in 2020 to more than two years in federal prison for insider trading. Collins was granted a full pardon by then-President Donald Trump.

Duncan Hunter

Rep. Duncan Hunter was indicted in 2018 and eventually was sentenced in 2020 to just under a year in federal prison for pilfering over $150,000 of campaign funds. He resigned his seat. Trump granted Hunter a full pardon.

Hunter, a California Republican who pleaded guilty, illegally spent campaign money on a range of endeavors, including Lego sets, movie tickets and a $14,000 family vacation to Italy.

Corrine Brown

Rep. Corrine Brown of Florida was indicted in July 2016 on charges of fraud in a case related to an education charity and was ousted in a Democratic primary the following month. A federal jury convicted Brown in 2017.

Trial evidence showed that Brown and others solicited hundreds of thousands of dollars in charitable donations. She received a 5-year prison sentence.

Bob Menendez

Sen. Bob Menendez was indicted in 2015 on charges that campaign contributions, trips and accommodations pro vided by a Florida eye specialist were bribes to get the senator's help in battles over Medicare reimbursement.

After a jury could not reach a verdict in 2017, the judge acquitted the New Jersey Democrat in 2018 on the most serious charges and the Justice Department later dropped the rest.

Chaka Fattah

Democratic Rep. Chaka Fattah of Pennsylvania and his associates were indicted in 2015 for their parts in a "racketeering conspiracy." In June 2016, a federal jury found Fattah guilty in the case, and he resigned his seat, though he had already lost a primary in which he was seeking another term. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, then resentenced in 2019 after an appellate court ruling, according to the Justice Department.

Michael G. Grimm

In 2014, Rep. Michael G. Grimm, a New York Republican, was indicted in a case connected with the health food store he operated before he was elected to Congress.

Prosecutors accused him of failing to report money he received over the course of running the store, called Healthalicious.

An IRS official said Grimm underreported $900,000 in restaurant gross receipts. He pleaded guilty "to aiding and assisting the preparation of a false tax return."

Grimm announced that he would resign his congressional seat the same month he entered his plea.

Ted Stevens

Sen. Ted Stevens, R-Alaska, was indicted in July 2008 for making false statements on financial disclosure forms. Tried and convicted that October on charges he failed to report hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of gifts, he was defeated in his bid for reelection in November.

In April 2009, however, the Justice Department asked and a court agreed to overturn the conviction because prosecutors had improperly withheld evidence from Stevens' legal team.

Rick Renzi

Rep. Rick Renzi of Arizona was indicted in 2008 on counts tied to his eff orts to get the federal government to buy land from his business partner. Renzi did not run for reelection in 2008. Renzi was sentenced in 2013 to prison after a federal jury convicted him of extortion, bribery, insurance fraud, money laundering and racketeering, according to the Justice Department. The department, citing evidence at trial, said Renzi promised to use his legislative sway to profit from a land exchange, which involved property that was owned by an investor.

A federal appeals court upheld Renzi's conviction in 2014. Renzi was later pardoned by Trump.