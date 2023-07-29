MADISON — After serving on the Wisconsin Supreme Court for 20 years, Justice Patience Roggensack retired on Friday, marking an end to the court's longtime conservative majority.

The fifth woman ever to serve on the high court, the legacy of Roggensack, 83, is fixed into the hundreds of opinions she wrote over her tenure and the six years she spent as chief justice.

" She's someone who always displayed an even keeled judicial temperament when she was chief justice," said Rick Esenberg, the founder of the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty. "She was always gracious."

Throughout her time on the court she was a staunch and reliable conservative voice on key issues, according to Alan Ball, a Marquette University history professor who analyzes the court. But she separated herself from younger conservative justices "either because of her less impassioned tone or also because she hasn't embraced some of the arguments such as originalism as avidly as the newer conservatives, like Rebecca Bradley or Dan Kelly," Ball said.

Roggensack also made it a point to aggressively defend the court's integrity, once lamenting what she deemed the "rising challenge to the institutional legitimacy of our courts, both state and federal."

Roggensack's two terms on the high court came during a time when the court was not only heavily criticized by outside groups but also dealing with internal strife.

"Because cases are hotly contested, there's always this tendency, I think, for things to get a little sharp between the justices," Esenberg said. "And I wouldn't say that over the years she didn't have strong opinions or express them in her writing, but I think she did make an effort to attempt to be collegial and maybe turn down the heat a few degrees."

Several people in the legal realm praised Roggensack's ability to make legal decisions on narrow grounds and display her logic clearly.