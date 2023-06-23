Riviera work begins Work was to begin Tuesday on a few tweaks at Riviera Country Club that are expected to be completed by October, well ahead of the Genesis Invitational.

The right portion of the 10th green, which has built up over the years from sand blasted out of the right bunker, is being slightly lowered. More noticeable is the 15th green, which has what amounts to a gully down the middle and limits pin positions. The back right section is being extended to allow for such a pin.

The 10th — one of the most famous reachable par 4s in America — already has an alternate green to the right that will be used, and the hole would play as a par 3 for members for the first few months. A temporary green is being built on No. 15.

Riviera will be getting plenty of attention in the coming years. Next up is the U.S Women's Open in 2026, followed by the Olympics in 2028.

And with the USGA willing to take the U.S. Open to smaller footprints, Riviera is expected to get the U.S. Open in 2031. An announcement could come as early as this week.

Miller time: On the 50-year anniversary of Johnny Miller shooting a 63 on Sunday to win the U.S. Open, he was asked how he would feel the day someone shot 62. After all, it was bound to happen, considering scores have been coming down for a century or more.

And then it happened the next day — first by Rickie Fowler, then by Xander Schauffele.

Miller's response nailed it, though, as he often did when he was in the television booth.

"The secret of a 63 is the fact that I shot it on Sunday and it was enough to win the U.S. Open," Miller said. "There will be guys that will shoot 61 or 62, but can they do it on Sunday to win? That's what makes the round what it is."

Miller and Henrik Stenson at Royal Troon in the 2016 British Open are the only major champions to win with a 63 in the last round.