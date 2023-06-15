Sept. 5, 1947—March 22, 2023

MADISON—Rita Bloomfield, 75, of Madison, WI, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023, in her home on Monona Bay in the neighborhood that she loved so much. Born in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Harold William Bloomfield and Marcia Dolores (Wood) Bloomfield on September 5, 1947, Rita grew up in Beaver Dam, WI, moved to Monona, WI in 1963, and graduated from La Follette High School in 1965.

A lifelong learner, Rita went back to school and earned an Associate in Arts degree from Madison Area Technical College in 1992.

An incredibly kind person, Rita dedicated her career of 42 years to helping others as a Care Technician at Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison, WI.

Throughout her life, Rita enjoyed a wide range of activities including writing poetry, travel, dancing, having garage sales, hosting neighborhood parties, using colors, art and furniture to work feelings into objects and interior design, volunteering at the Overture Center for the Arts and collecting and wearing her fabulous hats.

Rita had an active social life and was a member of the Sharing Active Independent Lives community, participated in several local social groups, and particularly enjoyed swimming at the pool every week with her friends. Rita was beloved in her neighborhood and could often be found on sunny afternoons sitting on the patio of the S.S. Poetess (her house) chatting with neighbors.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Dolores Bloomfield, nephew, Lloyd Bloomfield, Jr. (died during childbirth), brother-in-law, Terry Eichenseer, and cousins: Dana Ginter and Jon Ginter. Rita is survived by her sister, Jeanne Eichenseer, of Hoffman Estates, IL; brother, Lloyd Bloomfield of Adams, WI; brother, Jim Bloomfield (Cathy), of Maple Grove, MN; and sister, Laurel Falash, of Friendship, WI; cousin, Karen Ginter Miller (Bill), of Friendship, WI; best friend, Betty Hess, of Minnetonka, MN; nieces: Jennifer Peterson (David), of Maple Grove, MN, Julie Werner (Adam), of Dayton, MN, Jill Fadden (Nick), of Otsego, MN, Audra Jackson (Brent), of Friendship, WI, and Mikaila Falash, of Arkdale, WI; nephews: Mitchell Eichenseer, of Hoffman Estates, IL and Christopher Eichenseer (Alicia Daubner), of Chicago, IL; great-nephews: Brandon Werner, Nolan Peterson, Nash Fadden, Graham Fadden and Ellis Eichenseer; great-nieces: Iris Eichenseer and Emberly Jackson; and many friends and neighbors.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the Brittingham Park Shelter at 829 West Washington Ave., Madison, WI at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023. Rita’s ashes will be laid to rest in Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to any of the following: Second Harvest Food Bank, Madison, WI, Salvation Army, Madison, WI, Domestic Abuse Intervention Services, Madison, WI, and the Canopy Center, Madison, WI.

Please share your memories of Rita by posting on her Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com. Cress Funeral Services, 3325 E. Washington Avenue, Madison, WI, (608) 249-6666.