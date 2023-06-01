Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

April 23, 1949—March 19, 2023

COLUMBUS—Richard Louis Atkins, a beloved father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2023, after a brave battle with cancer. He was 73 years old.

Richard was born to Walter and Bernice (Suningail) Atkins in Kenosha, WI. He spent his childhood in Kenosha, WI and graduated from Bradford High School. He later joined the Horicon Police Department where he worked for 27 years, ultimately retiring as a Captain.

Outside of work, Richard had a passion for golf and loved spending time with his sons and grandsons. He will be remembered as a devoted father and grandfather who cherished the time he spent with his family.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Thomas. He is survived by his two sons: Patrick (Kim) Atkins and Joel Atkins; six grandsons; and his sister, Carolyn Quandt.

At Richard’s request no service will be held. In lieu of a funeral, a golf outing will be held at Horicon Hills Golf Club on June 23, 2023.

Richard’s dedication to his community and his family will be greatly missed, and his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.