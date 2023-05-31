Residents listen to possibilities for two Beaver Dam Parks

Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Possible future improvements to two Beaver Dam parks were up for discussion on Tuesday night at an informational meeting with numerous interested residents attending.

The parks being considered are Crystal Lake Park and Edgewater Park. Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen said that improvements to the parks are not in the budget and would not be a reality for the city for at least 10 years. However, there is hope that grants could be used in order to complete some of the projects.

Members of MSA Professional Services conducted the public informational meeting for about 30 people. Beaver Dam Parks and Recreation promoted an online and paper survey about the future of the parks.

Landscape Artist Dan Schmitt from MSA said that there were 883 responses to the survey. There were also individual stakeholders who were contacted directly.

The master plan is a guide for the city for future maintenance, updates and potential redevelopment, Schmitt said. However, it is not a construction plan.

The survey showed the fishing piers, overlook, walking paths, and parking were popular at Edgewater Park with most people wanting a bit more amenities in the park. Some of the improvements people would like to see are road and path improvements to make it more walkable and accessible on a bike, more seating and picnic areas, canoe and kayak launch, fenced dog park, updated boat launch, play equipment, a fitness area, looped walking trails and artwork in the park.

People’s favorite part of Edgewater was the lake and naturalizing the landscape with trails, Schmitt said.

The features most used at Crystal Lake were the beach house, beach, sledding ill and walking path and trails. About half the respondents felt the park could use updates, Schmitt said. Among the updates were improvements to the restrooms, beach house, walking paths, playground equipment, disc golf improvements, site furnishing and natural landscape.

Those filling out the surveys also favored summer camps being added in the parks.

“Both parks obviously have water as an amenity,” Schmitt said. “We are looking on how to push the emphasis to the water in a way that creates functional space as well as space without extremely high maintenance.”

The recommendations for Crystal Lake Park includes a $2.5 million community and beach building.

“The largest change would be adding to the existing bathhouse,” Schmitt said, who added the goal would be to make it more of a four seasons facility while including a portion of the building for the summer activities on the beach.

Other projects included a boardwalk and playground equipment, both estimated to cost $250,000, a kayak launch estimated to cost $690,000 and tennis courts, which are estimated to cost $200,000. Other smaller projects include a handicap accessible path on the beach to the water and maintenance for the sledding hill and improving accessibility.

The costliest project at Edgewater Park would be a shoreline restoration effort that is estimated to cost $550,000. Other projects include a boat ramp for $250,000 and accessible fishing piers for $70,000. A restroom project would cost $160,000 and an open-air park shelter would cost $40,000. A project to improve the dog park was also included in the plan.

A bike/walking path would be separated from the traffic lane, Schmitt said.

The plan will be heard next by the Beaver Dam City Council. Glewen said that although there is nothing in the budget for the two parks, the master plan would help if grant funds became available to the city.