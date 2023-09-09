The renovation of PAVE’s new building has begun with plans for it to be fully in use by January.

The two-story brick building at 111 E. Burnett St. is a former factory and is replacing the five-bedroom house that has been home to PAVE for more than 35 years and allowed clients of the domestic violence shelter to safely have housing on the second floor with a secure entrance into the building. The new space has the combined advantage of being both more visible to the public and more secure for those who need it.

“So much exquisite planning, work and philanthropy took place prior to my arrival,” said PAVE executive director Emily Shier, who took over the position earlier this year. “PAVE has been set up for huge success by the Capital Campaign Committee, the board of directors, the representatives from Dodge County assisting in funding and grant compliance, and the best community. I am filled with gratitude for the patience that has been exhibited by our donors as they have awaited news about the fruits of their labor and generosity. It’s time!”

The construction of PAVE’s new facility is being funded by donors from the local community and state’s Neighborhood Investment Grant via Dodge County, Shier said. The Neighborhood Investment Grant funds were provided through the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and are intended, in part, to address the needs of communities through long-term investments, including shelter and housing needs of vulnerable populations.

PAVE’s new location will include administrative offices, crisis counseling meeting rooms, and a larger shelter to safely house survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking in Dodge County, Shier said.

Demolition and asbestos abatement began in July, and work is now being done in the building to build to provide ductwork, electricity and plumbing, with a desire to install drywall over the next couple of weeks.

One safety factor for the building will be a secure entry where someone can enter the building and safely be locked in the building and have an intercom system they can use to get help.

In addition to enhanced security, the new facility will offer larger living spaces and individual kitchenettes for preparing and sharing family meals, Shier said. Other benefits of the new space will include a safe exchange area for co-parenting circumstances, indoor and outdoor play areas for children and accommodation for family pets, which are often used as pawns in domestic abuse situations.

PAVE — Protect, Advocate, Validate and Educate — started its first crisis line serving those in domestic abuse situations in 1980. The shelter was purchased in 1990, but PAVE has grown throughout the years, serving a larger and more diverse community in both Dodge and Jefferson counties.

PAVE’s 24/7 staff answer more than a thousand crisis hotline calls per year and provide refuge to individuals fleeing violence. They frequently operate at capacity with a waiting list and are forced to find other options for those seeking shelter. Once PAVE moves into its new location, the organization will sell its former residence.

PAVE Board members tour new facility PAVE1.jpg PAVE2.jpg PAVE3.jpg PAVE4.jpg PAVE5.jpg PAVE6.jpg PAVE7.jpg PAVE8.jpg