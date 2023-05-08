Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.

This week's high school sports spotlight is Nicole Riberich of Reedsburg.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews. com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Nicole Riberich, sr., Reedsburg

Sport:Girls soccer (playing career will continue at UW-Whitewater in the fall).

By the numbers:Elected as team's senior captain after three years of starting at center back and never missing a game.

Favorite athletic memory:Beating Baraboo in the regional semifinals during the 2022 playoffs.

Favorite class:English

Favorite place to compete:Sauk Prairie

Quotable:"Nicole is hard-working, smart and tough on the soccer field," Reedsburg coach Erica Gronley said. "She loves to be challenged and works hard to improve each practice. She leads our team by example and is a joy to coach."