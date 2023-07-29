The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show invites youth quilters and sewists, ages 15 and younger, to enter their quilts in the 2023 Kids' Quilt Challenge. The contest is part of the annual Great Wisconsin Quilt Show, presented by PBS Wisconsin and Nancy Zieman Productions. Entries must be received by Aug. 12.

Quilts will be displayed at The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show, and awards will be presented at the event on Sept. 9. The Kids' Quilt Challenge, sponsored by Nancy Zieman Productions, awards gift certificates to the top three quilts — a $200 prize for first place, $100 for second place and $50 for third place. Quilts will be judged on workmanship, creativity and overall appearance. For details and entry forms, visit quiltshow.com. The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show will return Sept. 7-9 to the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, as an in-person event, welcoming quilters from across Wisconsin and throughout the U.S. to share their love for quilting.