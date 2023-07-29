ODESA, Ukraine — In case anyone still has doubts that Vladimir Putin is a terrorist, consider what he did to this iconic port city over the past week.

It was not enough that he pulled out of the U.N.-brokered deal by which Russia had partly lifted a blockade that stopped desperately needed Ukrainian grain from leaving Odesa's port. The Kremlin is demanding a lifting of banking sanctions as the price for renewing the deal.

But to make sure Ukraine could not find a way to break the renewed Russian blockade, perhaps by having Turkey escort grain ships, Moscow has been firing missiles into Odesa's port, its grain silos, and smaller Ukrainian grain ports on the Danube River — directly across the border from NATO member Romania.

In a week, Putin's military has destroyed tens of thousands of tons of grain that could have fed 270,000 people for a year, according to the World Food Program.

That still wasn't enough for Putin. So to slam home his message that the world must bow to his demands, he sent Russian missiles into the center of this exquisitely beautiful city that was founded in 1794 by Russian empress Catherine the Great, whom Putin claims as a role model.

Once again, Putin exposed his nauseating pose as a defender of the Russian Orthodox church and traditional Christian values: His military fired a missile directly through the roof of the historic Russian Orthodox Transfiguration Cathedral in the center of Odesa — a missile that tore off the roof and slammed into the marble altar.

Walking through the shattered church as workers and priests struggled to save icons and prop up pillars, I wondered how anyone could fail to see the reality of Putin — a terrorist who has ruined his own country and will ruin others' until he is stopped.

On this, my latest trip to Ukraine, I felt compelled to return to this city to write about Putin's crimes against "Odesa Mama," the nickname by which this beloved city is widely known.

Not only had Russian missiles hit the church, but also the House of Scientists and university buildings, both in historical areas, as well as civilian apartment blocks. Friends huddled in hallways and shelters for several incredibly frightening evenings.

When I checked into my hotel in the city center, across from bookstores and coffee bars, and a few blocks from the wounded church, I immediately asked about the bomb shelter. The desk clerk told me she never used it, and indeed it was set up to screen films.

Instead I downloaded a special Air Raid Alert warning system on my iPhone that operates in Ukrainian and English. This night, the alarm was for port areas outside the main city. The English narration for the Air Raid Alert is done by Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in Star Wars. When the threat was over, his voice calmly intoned, "Air alert ended. May the force protect you."

But the force hasn't protected Odesa from Putin's strikes on food and civilians. With its city center of historic 19th century Russian buildings, its beautiful city garden park, its flowers and lovely seacoast, its cafés and tradition of theater, literature and opera, Odesa was the place of summer vacations, honeymoons and memories.

Until Putin's war, the city was largely Russian-speaking (but now most Odesans I know have switched to Ukrainian). Until Putin's war, a statue of Catherine the Great dominated a square near the famous Potemkin stairs leading down to the harbor.

Because of Putin's brutality, this past year, the statue was removed and a Ukrainian fl ag now flies above the empty pedestal.

Putin's attack on Odesa is a public slap at the United Nations as broker of the grain deal, at Turkey as co-sponsor, as well as at NATO, three of whose member states border the Black Sea. It is truly the act of a terrorist state, designed to frighten and demoralize Ukrainian civilians and leave their Western allies helpless.

And terrorists will strike again if they are not stopped.

Ukraine does not have the air defenses to stop Putin from destroying its ports. Nor does it have the F-16 planes, which could hit Russian missile delivery systems.

Only Kyiv has received two Patriot missile batteries that can protect the entire city. One Patriot battery could do the same for Odesa.

Ukrainian military officials told me shoulder-fired Stinger surface-to-air missiles and night-vision goggles also would help.

Odesans are fighting back against Russian terrorist attacks with grit and ingenuity. But — to feed the world and stop Russian terrorism — "Odesa Mama" badly needs our help.

Rubin writes for the Philadelphia Inquirer.