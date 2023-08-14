For the second year in a row, these two teams face off to begin the season. Last year, the Hilltoppers escaped with a 16-8 non-conference victory over the Pumas. It marked the beginning of a magical season C-F hadn’t seen since 2016, when they began with two nonconference losses but went on a nine-game winning streak that ended with a 20-10 WIAA Division 7 loss to Hilbert in Level 3 of the playoffs. The Hilltoppers won their first 11 games before losing 32-14 to Shiocton in the state quarterfinals. The Hilltoppers return plenty of players, including a strong backfield of Carter Drews, Isaac DeYoung and Trevor Krueger. That trio combined for 3,072 yards and 32 touchdowns on 520 carries. The Pumas went 2-7 overall last year, including 1-6 in league play, and are looking for redemption in the final year in the South Central Conference. Poynette will be led by senior lineman Jackson Geitner, who will block for first-time starters in running back Carter Peterson and quarterback Ashton Meister.