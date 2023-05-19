PETS | REVIEWS

While most dogs come running when it's chow time, some dogs don't dive right into their bowls. These canines are considered picky or finicky eaters, and it may require a little trial and error to fi nd a dog food they'll devour.

Choosing dog food for a picky eater

While taste is a factor in determining the right dog food for a picky dog, it's important to consider your pup's life stage, breed size, type of food and diet when determining what to feed them.

■Life stages:Puppies are very active and need to consume more calories than adult dogs.

While adult dogs also need food that's nutritionally complete, the amount of protein they require depends on the breed and activity level. As dogs age, they're more likely to be picky about what they eat.

Senior dogs typically require fewer calories, so their food should be lower in caloric density and protein and higher in fiber, omega-3s and antioxidants.

■Breed sizes:Dogs under 22 pounds may need more calorie-dense formulas than larger dogs, as they have smaller stomachs. Dogs over 60 pounds may need formulas that are developed to support joints and bone health.

■Food types:Dry dog food is typically formulated with a combination of protein, fruits and/or vegetables and grains. When combined with dry dog food, wet dog food offers some textural variety that may incentivize your dog to eat more. It can also be served alone.

If you choose to put your dog on a diet of fresh or homemade food, u se trusted sources for vet-approved recipes .

Most raw dog foods are available in frozen, dehydrated and freeze-dried forms.

■Specialty diets:Organic dog foods are made without artificial colors and flavors. Human-grade dog food is food that is safe for human consumption. Vegetarian dog food is typically made with chickpeas, peas or beans as a source of protein. Grain-free diets offer protein as the top ingredient and don't contain soy, wheat, corn or other grains. Low-fat and low-protein diets are designed for specific needs and should be followed only at the recommendation of a veterinarian.

FOODS FOR PICKY DOGS

Iams Proactive Health Adult

This is a popular, flavorsome dry dog food that contains antioxidants, fibers and prebiotics. It's made with farm-raised chicken, omega-6 fatty acids and essential nutrients. Available at Amazon.

Wellness Core Natural GrainFree Wet Dog Food

Made by a top brand, this wet dog food is both tempting and nutritious for dogs of all ages. It's made with outstanding protein and doesn't contain artificial ingredients that you wouldn't want to feed to your beloved pet. Available at Amazon.

Ziwi Peak Air-Dried Dog Food

Finicky dogs will appreciate the bold flavors of air-dried food, as the process of making it preserves the taste of the ingredients. This premium food contains quality ingredients and nutrients that are beneficial, while the flavor is tempting. Available at Amazon.

Instinct Freeze-Dried Raw Meals Real Beef Recipe Dog Food

A delicious, beef-based frozen dog food with freeze-dried raw ingredients, this food contains 85% protein and 15% non-GMO ingredients. The formula is free of artificial ingredients and is U.S.-made. Available at Amazon and Petco.

Blue Buffalo Blue Wilderness Wet Dog Food

Some picky dogs prefer wet food. Made without artificial additives or grain, this canned food is nutritious in addition to having a flavor most dogs can't resist. You can choose from a nice selection of protein options. Available at Amazon and Petco.

Wag Dry Dog Food

Our testers evaluated this Amazon brand dog food and found that most pups enjoyed the flavor. It's made with wholesome ingredients and is an excellent source of protein, which will appeal to pet parents who want the best for their dogs. Available at Amazon.

Primal FreezeDried Chicken Formula Nuggets

If your dog is finicky, they might enjoy the rich flavors of freezedried food. This U.S.-made brand uses wholesome ingredients without artificial additives. It can be fed as the main course or mixed with your pet's favorite kibble to encourage them to eat. Available at Amazon.

Merrick Limited Ingredient Diet Grain-Free Dog Food

If you're looking for grain-free dog food that your pet is likely to love, this is a good choice. It's an American-made food that contains quality protein in a formula that's suited for digestive health. Available at Amazon.

Stella and Chewy's Freeze-Dried Raw Meal Mixers

This is a delicious, wellloved, freezedried meal mixer made in the U.S. It's formulated with 95% cage-free, hormone-free chicken as well as organic fruits and veggies and probiotics. Available at Amazon.

Instinct Freeze Dried Raw Boost Mixers

Raw food is a good choice for dogs who aren't interested in most types of food, thanks to the bold flavor. This appetizing freeze-dried meal mixer will make your dog's food more appealing. Available at Amazon.