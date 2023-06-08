Oct. 11, 1964—June 1, 2023

BARABOO—Pamela Marie “Pam” Dischler, age 58, of Baraboo, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Pamela, daughter of Simon and Mary Jane (Pulvermacher) Dischler was born Oct. 11, 1964 at Sauk Prairie Hospital.

In her younger years, Pam was active with the Sauk County 4-H. She was a graduate of Sauk Prairie High School where she participated in their band, playing trumpet. She furthered her studies at MATC – Madison and obtained a certificate as a Legal Secretary.

Pam was employed by multiple attorneys and was currently employed by the Sauk County Probate Office. She was active with the Sauk County Community Band, playing trumpet for many years.

Pam was a world class dart player, she also enjoyed playing euchre and horseshoes. She had a love for being outdoors, from her childhood looking for minnows to hunting with her family.

Pam was a creative person, she enjoyed making homemade cards, painting and drawing. Her biggest joy and love were her family and friends.

She is survived by her loving mother, Mary Jane; siblings: Louy (Ted) Danube, Keith (Jane) Dischler, Beverly Simonds; nieces and nephews: Cinnamon (Matthew Zawadzki) Danube, Shana (Billy) Hirchert, Michelle (Brett Bergen) Dischler, Tim Dischler; great-nephew and niece: Aksel and Amelia Hirchert; her four-legged companion, Jazzy Girl; as well as many friends.

Pam was preceded in death by her father, Simon; sister, Sandy; her brother-in-law, Donald; and her beloved cat, Xena.

A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Sauk County Humane Society.

The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.