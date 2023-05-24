Most of us are probably within arm’s length of a piece of Pinus strobus secondary xylem, more casually called white pine wood.

One should not be timid of speaking formally of white pine; it was recently featured in Jerry App’s book, “When the White Pine Was King: A history of lumberjacks, log drives, and sawdust cities in Wisconsin,” Wisconsin Historical Society Press, 2020.

Even though most of these majestic pines have been nailed, glued, milled or burned, others are home and shelter to birds and feed for animals including gray squirrels who eat the tiny nuts in the tree’s seed cones.

In spite of sparks and crackling, pine makes excellent fire tinder if the spent seed cones are not handy and dry. The cones are great, too.

A turkey hunter who eyes the closest white pine bole to lean against while awaiting a noisy gobbler, may feel glued to the tree when getting up to inspect his bounty 40 yards away.

Yes, white pine produces and seeps ample amounts of resin from breaks in the bark or ends of broken limbs. This was made openly obvious this February when many not-so-small limbs crashed with the weight of wet snow that did not quickly slide off the bending limbs to shed to the added weight. It has been some time since such natural pruning occurred from top to bottom on these evergreen pines.

Eastern white pine thrives on deep loamy soils and a host of other soils with ample moisture either as a pure stand or mixed with area hardwoods. Original forests of white pine grew to 200 to 250 years. Some were 100 years more.

This tree self-seeds and then averages 15 inches of growth in height, which can be determined by branch rings and of course growth increments in the wood, which weighs 24 to 27 pounds per cubic foot. It’s considered a soft wood compared to white oak that weighs 48 pounds by the same measure.

Pines do not produce flowers or fruit, but two types of cones are sometimes colloquially called flowers. Each pine tree produces small, ephemeral pollen cones, usually near the lower half of a tree. Seed cones develop near the tree’s top. The pollen, likely from other pine trees, blows to adjacent white pines resulting in cross pollination and eventually cross fertilization.

The resulting seed cones do not mature until the following year, similar to acorns in the various black oaks.

Pine seeds, like pine pollen, are winged and carried some distance by air currents, similar to maple and ash fruits, increasing the change of seeds hitting soil beyond the parent tree’s shade canopy.

Vegetative growth occurs from overwintering buds, which develop into “candles” in April, which become new or longer branches with bundles of five needles (leaves). Needles survive 3-5 years, which leads to the tree being evergreen, after which time they drop in fall.

Wisconsin has two, red and jack, other native pines that are different enough in needles, cones, and bark to readily identify each species, regardless of age.

Watch out; white-tailed deer crave eating white pine during winter as much as they do white cedar. Young white pines are often the target of antlered bucks during October and November.

White pines are readily identified, day or night, by the sounds they make when wind, even a light breeze, blows through the needles and branches.

In fact, an ordinary outdoors person could get to know a white pine by sight, sound, smell, and touch.