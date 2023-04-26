Last spring, talk about a shortage of wild eastern turkeys was non-stop, if one recalls. We’re not hearing much about that this spring.

“I had a record called-in crowd,” said Wayne Smith, in Town of Fayette. “Six jakes and two two-year-old toms come in together.”

By the time Smith was finished admiring the raft and probably silently patting himself on the back, the eight wild turkeys walked away.

“I guess I just wasn’t in the mood to take a bird,” he said after two days of hunting in Zone 1 during period A.

Smith isn’t a trophy hunter; he really likes to hunt turkeys, maybe somewhat like many trout anglers like to catch trout and then go home happy and fulfilled but with an empty creel, if they even carried one.

It seemed, too, to Smith that Yellowstone Lake State Park was a lot like a public “deer camp” with hunters from as far away as Milwaukee.

“I’ve been known to give some of them a tip now and then, too, if I know of a bird that isn’t too educated,” he admitted.

Smith’s tip for the next periods is to use the entire day.

“I hunt public and private land and seem to have better luck in the afternoon during some periods,” he said.

Doug Williams, at D W Sports Center, is seeing a good number of gobblers, some in interesting, no-hunting locations.

Wally Banfi, at Wilderness Fish and Game in Sauk City, said a good number of younger hunters got their first bird during the youth hunt, but the weather has not been the best during the A period.

“A few who have stuck it out or had birds come in off the roost have been able to stay dry, but don’t take the chance if it’s storming,” he said.

The rivers are too high to get a boat in some many places, but smaller streams should be back to normal for the regular trout opener.

Travis Anderson, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist in Iowa and Lafayette counties, has been participating in “call counts” for ruffed grouse, eastern turkeys, and ring-necked pheasants. As one would guess, one of those birds is not doing much drumming in Anderson's areas, but now is the time, if birds are there, to hear a ruffed grouse.

Some tree tappers still have blue sap bags hanging on white birch trees, which usually begin running about the time the maples and boxelders stop. Another who is fond of white birches is the yellow-bellied sapsucker, a type of woodpecker.

The bird “drills” neat rows of holes in dozens of tree species, evergreens and deciduous trees. This migrating woodpecker has returned and is working on the birch, too.

So, too, are sap thieves, which include ruby-throated hummingbirds, various moths and butterflies, other woodpeckers, numerous ordinary birds and gray squirrels. One should not be surprised to see more mammals at the sap trough, too, including flying squirrels and raccoons and deer if the holes are on the main trunk of young trees.

Regular trout season opens May 6. Turkey hunting, viewing and photographing continues during various periods until May 30. Store counter authorizations continue to be for sale until the last day of period F. Bluebirds are laying, eaglets are hatching, wood ducks seem to be enjoying the corn stubble turkeys and deer have forgotten, and owlets are being fed.

Bloomers are celebrating their flowering time in the woods, prairies, marshes and sand barrens. Evergreens will soon be putting forth pollen and seed cones, some as colorful as flowers. Elm and maple fruits are about to litter the roadways and sidewalks.

For some events, enjoy them now or wait until next year.