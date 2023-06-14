We don’t hunt hummingbirds in Wisconsin unless it’s with a camera, note pad or photographic mind. At least one good ear helps, too.

The more I use these non-invasive methods, the more I notice similarities between challenging eastern wild turkeys and photographing hummers.

Ruby-throated hummingbirds, the only one we should expect to see in Wisconsin, checks in at 1/7 ounce, while a mature turkey is 15-25 pounds. Bird sizes are proportional to the weights.

Decoys are sometimes used to attract both birds. Turkeys can be fooled or at least made inquisitive of artificial turkeys and mechanical calls. Hummers like red, and other colors, too. Red shirts, lips, fence wire insulators and vehicle red light covers are all investigated by hummingbirds. Add red hair combs to that list, and of course planted cardinal flowers.

The ruby throat likes to perch on bare twigs, fences, yard art, and anything small enough to get those tiny feet around. Perching is not necessary most times because the bird seems comfortable feeding in flight while hovering.

Males are what provide the common name, ruby-throats to our hummer. But this throat or gorget as it’s called. This region does not have ruby, red, or orange pigmented feathers but appears reddish when light hits the area at a certain angle and physics takes over. A slight turn of his head and neck and the gorget appears black instead.

When light enters a throat’s feather, some colors in the spectrum are absorbed by the melanin in the feathers while other wavelengths of the white light are scattered back to our eyes or a camera’s flash card.

Our wild turkey, based on his level of excitement, may have a red, blue or white-appearing head and neck area. Sometimes all colors are represented.

Excitement, showing dominance, and reproductive tendencies are shown by fanning tail feathers, dropping wings, and appearing to change neck dimensions and size. Both birds do it.

An excited bird does not resemble a calm, feeding or perched bird.

We may, in both cases, hear these birds before we see them, if we even see them at all. The hummingbird’s wings and maybe its chirping alert us, but because of its size, speed and hiding his ruby throat, he goes undetected.

All these features make hummingbirds difficult to photograph. Add to that the best time to observe, and photograph hummers is during the dim light of morning or evening. So, too, with turkeys.

Still males and females are usually separable.

The female hummingbird almost always does most of the daily work, including building one or more nests, laying two eggs per clutch, incubating the eggs and feeding the young birds.

So why did a male I observed for nearly three weeks make six or more stopovers on a rod yard art piece while others flew thru nearby crabapple trees?

Was it a good place to catch insects out of the air? Was he really watching a nearby nest of young birds, if there even was one? Or was it the only bare perch nearest a sapsucker’s drill holes in a white birch?

Where did he go before returning after five minutes to perch again for another five?

Why did a gobbler turkey come to the same spot in a greening pasture each morning?

Turkeys will be turkeys. Hummingbirds will be hummingbirds.