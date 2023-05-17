Turkey hunters and morel mushroom foragers were some of the first to notice that eyesight doesn’t go as far these days. Trout anglers and bird-feeding folks are following, while gardeners and farmers are hoping, too, for greening to continue.

“The early trout season, January through April, certainly cuts down on crowded conditions for the regular opener,” Bret Schultz, in Black Earth, noted. “Sometimes they fool us everyday anglers, though. I don’t see cars parked and think it’s an open spot only to realize a person or two has been dropped off and the rest of the load is fishing farther upstream”

Aside from the excitement of the May fishing opener, Schultz noted that hatches are beginning to put more excitement into fly-fishing.

“Sometimes there is a window of opportunity that comes and goes with a the caddis hatch and adults come back to lay eggs giving another opportunity, too,” he said.

One might give credence to the kind of trout that make up an angler’s bucket list, but catching a tiger trout, any size, is an exception. Schultz was asked recently about how to improve one’s chances of finding such a fish.

Tiger trout are sterile, intergeneric hybrids between a brown and brook trout, so the stream needs to have both brown and brook trout populations.

“Fishing the upper stretches of a stream improves one’s chances and while I have seen some fish 12-13 inches, but those who want to catch a tiger trout are satisfied with much less,” he said.

Schultz has caught other trout, 14 inches, with a seven-inch fish hanging out of its mouth and other times caught the fish being eaten by the larger, hungrier fish that gets away.

Warmer weather has fishing guide Wally Banfi, at Wilderness Fish and Game, saying crappies are spawning, bass biting, and a few muskies, too.

“Some of the summer fishing patterns are working including half a night crawler on a jig,” Banfi said.

The attraction of ruby-throated hummingbirds and orioles has those feeding thinking of sweetened water, 1:4 for hummingbirds and 1:5 for orioles. Some feeders have areas for citrus halves, sweet water, and grape jelly all in the same feeder.

“Water for bathing and drinking is still important,” Bob Ross, owner at Wild Birds Unlimited on Oak Sauk Road in Middleton, said. “Grosbeaks are likely to come to safflower seed.”

Turkey hunting continues to pick up, according to Doug Williams, at D W Sports Center in Portage.

“All the fun things are happening now,” he said. “Hummingbirds are back, grosbeaks are back, and the ticks have never left. Morel picking continues to be slow as the season of opportunity is beginning to decline.”

Orchids, yellow lady’s-slipper and showy orchis, are beginning to bloom and a few fawns are being reported. Ginseng is up with flower buds in the center between the prongs and trilliums are blooming.

Tree bark is beginning to slip when bumped with a lawn mower or ATV.