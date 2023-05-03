Saturday, when the regular trout season opens, the quiet sound of a brook trout struggling to shake a fly will complement what looks like thousands of tiny umbrellas stuck in the ground. Mayapples, they are. Real apple trees are beginning to bloom, too.

Turkeys gobbling, or wishing that would happen, could jolt a man and child who realize the tree they are leaning against is a dead, white elm whose last hurrah was to help create a mother lode of morels.

The month appears as spring ephemerals color the woods, but only as long it takes for the maple leaves to unfold and blot out the sunlight reaching the forest floor. That’s what ephemeral means; only for a short time, not even a month with flowers.

Fishing seasons open, even though many have been available in one way or another for quite some time. Trout fishing is now catch-and-keep in many streams beginning May 6, making this a time to take a kid fishing.

Turkey hunters are just getting started with many already on their second authorization, Period C, which opened May 3.

Mushroom hunting is for eating, bragging, even selling, but mostly very tight-lipped and wondering if the morel season will be the beginning of a third in a row of “worst year ever” as many called the 2021 and 2022 springs.

The Mississippi River is still as mighty as ever at keeping most anglers ashore but smaller bodies of water are teaming with hungry white bass and crappies. Try white twisters and Mepps, Wally Banfi, a fishing guide and clerk at Wilderness Fish and Game, said.

“Turkey hunting has been good and bad, sometimes active birds, other times very quiet," Banfi said. "Reports of ‘southern’ black bears and bobcats keep streaming in.”

Doug Williams, at D W Sports Center in Portage says, too, that turkeys are loud and quiet other times.

“Those who did not connect yet are coming in to purchase period E and F authorizations,” he said. “The young hunters continue to be optimistic and are smiling.”

Farmers, on the other hand, are anxious to get corn and soybeans in the ground but know that seed corn at $300 a bag continues to put caution in the mix, he realizes.

Wayne Smith, in Lafayette County, usually chases gobblers during most periods and has seen the hot and cold responses during the first two periods unless a hunter got tangled with one of those hot toms.

“It appears hens are laying and this might help move a few more toms into the mix,” he said.

Good news for hunters who want to reload a .410 shotgun.

“The last case of three-inch shells, No. 9 shot, are selling for $41.95 instead of near $50,” according to Don Martin at Martin’s in Monroe. That’s for a sleeve of five shells.

Trout anglers will be happy to know that even the most experienced and those who walk the stream banks almost daily, including Bret Schultz, of Black Earth, admitted that winter fishing was all messed up this winter and spring.

“Overall it was difficult getting into a pattern, but it’s getting better and better each passing week,” he said. “Now the fish should be ready to rock and roll and put the feed bags on when the temperature warms.”

Give it a try beginning Saturday, May 6, with one of those streams or regions that offers a bag limit if you want something to go with the wild asparagus, early morels, escaped chives, and fresh watercress.