Each year since 1997 the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has named an ethical hunter or two. The winner, or winners, come entirely from citizen-nominated hunters.

A four-member selection committee reviews the nominations and selects the one, or more, which best fit the idea of helping others enjoy the activity, and/or helping the resources by treating them ethically, too.

These ethical hunters go beyond following the written rules and regulations. They may stop hunting to lend a hand to a person or situation in need of assistance right then.

The ethical hunter idea arose to better tell the public that most of Wisconsin’s hunters are there to help not to overbag, act dangerously, or disrespect resources.

This year three individuals of the 15 nominated stood out and will receive their honor in May at the corporate sponsor, Vortex Optics, located in Barneveld.

During interviewing the three equal winners, including one youth hunter, explained their actions in ways many hunters, particularly those who hunt in groups, relate to.

It was common among the winners that they have been participating hunters for most of their lives; one even went so far as to say “I’ve been “hunting” for longer than I’ve been living.” He was three months old when he was carried into the woods as a baby on opening day, obviously to just be there even before he was a year old, the 37-year-old said of his 38 years of hunting.

The adults participating realize and admit that they are not likely to see many, if any, deer in these situations but that is OK during these early outings. The younger “hunter” is just there to watch wildlife, see sunrises, and be out in nature.

Another comment related to a winner getting as much out of seeing the smile on the faces of a hunter who downed a deer, but may need help finding the animal and getting it out of the woods: “With me it’s having others in the party know I’m here to help even if it means stopping my own hunt.”

A young hunter spoke of wanting to see the excitement of the hunt, even with someone else, and maybe listening to a short tale of someone’s morning on a deer stand.

Tracking a wounded deer was new to one winner because she never had to track an animal. She was so careful with her shots that all were found where they last stood.

A hunter hoping to someday have a woods of his own made him realize that spending hours to get permission to cross a fence and retrieve an animal was exactly the way he would hope someone would treat him and his land 20 years from now.

Sharing his story with a disgruntled and depressed hunter was enough to send that man back into the woods to finish the day even if it meant watching turkeys and squirrels, protected birds, and sunsets.

The winners and their acts of ethics will be reported on in several weeks when they’ll be given the honor, certificates, and prizes.

This year all winners were hunting deer at the time they were recognized by a nominator. In the past, and likely in the future, winners will come from other hunting activities, such as talking to hikers, returning lost items, and helping a warden in need of assistance.

The three winners are from Fort Atkinson, Sun Prairie and Wisconsin Rapids.