There is something new, springy, and exciting for anyone headed out the door during May.

The catch and keep, regular trout season opened May 6 and winter left in a huff when the forecast promised 10 consecutive days above 70 degrees. All three of Wisconsin’s stream trout, brookies, our only native species, and browns and rainbows can be fished and may be kept for a meal from many streams.

Chris Unke, of Sullivan in Jefferson County, brought his three sons and a friend to continue a 30-year tradition of fishing Trout Creek in Iowa County. They were prepared to take a few fish home to eat if catching and netting went their way for these bait anglers.

Even in Trout Creek, a few yards from where the guys were angling, the red zone gives brook trout full protection.

Kate Mosley, at Kate’s Bait near Gov. Dodge State Park, says the water temperature slowly moved above 50 degrees in Cox Hollow Lake and Twin Valley Lake.

“Crappies are the main attraction now, but bluegills will follow, along with a variety of other game fish,” she said from her shop along Hwy. 23, just outside the park entrance.

“Fishing is slow after the high water but things are changing in Lake Wisconsin,” said Wayne Whitemarsh, an often angler in Sauk City.

“Water levels are getting back to normal,” Doug Williams, at D W Sports Center in Portage in Columbia County, said. “Expect to see fawns appearing at any time now, slow and just a few at first. The peak of fawning is May 25.”

Check the regulations for licenses, possible stamps and the free fishing weekend in mid-June.

Bird watchers and feeders are watching for the return of orioles and ruby-throated hummingbirds. Oranges, grape jelly, and sweetened water are popular items to attract and keep these birds in the neighborhood. Some outlets put grape jelly in the aisle where bird supplies area stocked.

Cheap is good enough for the grape jelly, and sugar water can be homemade. Cut in half and tacked to a post, oranges are a feed and feeder all in one.

Morel mushroom pickers are out in force but not finding large, easy to see fruiting bodies (the mushroom) but keep looking, go back to good locations a time or two. Most popular locations are American elms that have died recently, old apple orchards, recently logged areas, and aspen groves with some dead trees.

A couple tips for beginners as well as those who think they know it all are to walk uphill rather than down as much as possible. Circle each tree clockwise and counter clockwise. Don’t just scan an area but look at individual tiny areas as you would when working a jigsaw puzzle where you look at individual pieces, not the entire board of hundreds of pieces. And search areas a day after a soaking rainfall.

“It’s been a bit on the cold side,” said Don Martin, at Martin’s in Monroe. “The warmer spell should help morel growth.”

Turkeys continue to be turkeys, often not following a regular pattern every day. Weather continues to be a fly in the ointment to the point that some experienced hunters, including Jeff Fredrick, of Mindoro in La Crosse County.

“During terrible weather I sometimes wait for a better day to hunt,” he said. “It can be too depressing to try to get turkeys to act normally during abnormal conditions.”

Fredrick has already taken birds in three states this spring.

Wayne Smith, in Lafayette County, has seen it all. Just when he has had difficulty finding birds, nine “longbeards” appeared with a lone hen.

“The most difficulty I’ve had is getting the birds to come out of the timber into the fields,” he said

Tree leaf opening and buds breaking to bloom are making tree and plant identification easier. If the buds don’t open, it’s likely the tree is dead and that could signal a great morel mushroom location. Beware, however, because some trees are late in leafing out, including black walnut.

Garlic mustard, that horrendous noxious weed, is already in bloom and should be dealt with by spraying or pulling the second year plants of this biennial.

Some evergreens are about to set pollen and seed cones. While not as pretty as flowers, these seed cones are just as important in forming seeds. Conifers do not produce flowers.