Tom Volk will be absent for this morel season. He will not be around to answer reporters’ questions and mushroom hunters’ questions, either. Tom died November 28, 2022 in La Crosse, where he was a longtime mycology professor teaching field mycology, medical mycology, Latin for science and botany at UW-La Crosse.

Tom’s Ph.D. thesis delved into studying the life history of Wisconsin’s morel. His web page, TomVolkFungi.net, is still up at that address.

I used to call Tom before the picking season began, and sometimes throughout the year with fungi questions.

Tom was a scientist, but he could and would speak to lay people about anything fungus, and usually remind them the morels are spring fungi, which grow with a fungal connection between trees (usually) and morels. Morels often “fruit” after the elm dies, suggesting the fungus is running out of food from the elm and must produce spores and make a connection with another plant. Spores are windborne, millions produced in the chance one or two will land where it has a chance to grow and help another elm tree grow, but also while the elm helps the fungus grow. Sort of “I help you; you help me.” A type of symbiosis Tom would dub it.

Because morels “fruit” in spring, they do most of their bulking up the previous summer and fall. He reminded me of that each time I called. When someone tried to pin a reason for great or horrible growth on a single spring factor, Tom would tell us that what happens the previous fall may be the reason or part of the reason a spring flush of morels is pathetic so much so that the morel festival in Muscoda is canceled.

Morels are not photosynthetic, do not produce seeds and fruit, and don’t have flowers. Mycologists call the mushroomy part of morels a fruiting body because that is where sexual reproduction occurs and spores develop.

Tom loved to tell those who could not eat morels without becoming ill that they have an allergy but are not likely to die from this illness although at the time we may wish we could die.

False morels, Tom said, have a substance that is one common chemical bond different from rocket fuel, so why would we want to chance eating them. Many false morels appear during the spring morel season.

He generally pooh-poohed growing morels, as some mushrooms are grown, but said we’d be better to clean morels, save the wash water and toss it in the flowerbed beside the house. This, he said, might work and it did work for Tom. He also saw one growing out of pot with a geranium growing in it and a huge fruiting body on the UW-Madison campus in a pile of horse manure.

Wisconsin springs are generally abnormal, he said. So abnormal that abnormal springs are normal here in Wisconsin.

Most Wisconsin morels are the same species, Tom said, even though we talk of grey, early, yellow and fragile morels. He used to follow grey morels and sometimes they became yellow morels in time.

What did Tom say about 2021 and 2022? Wait and see what 2023 is like and then ask me.

We can’t do that, so we’ll have to figure it out for ourselves, but honor Tom by not buying into a simple, one-factor cause.