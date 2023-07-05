Many wild fruit-starved adventurers anticipated black raspberries since the picking ended last July. Others only pick later targeting blackberry brambles, or earlier for mulberries hanging from limbs.

This summer many lived by the three-strike rule of returning back indoors, putting the insect repellent in a closet and did the same with a handled ice cream bucket.

But wait. Something so good, so free, so simple, and so nutritious, should not be omitted even if dim reports are heard.

Deb Ferrell, and husband Stan, generally venture from the Yellowstone Lake area in Lafayette County to Bayfield County in early July after picking gallons of blackcaps and storing several dozen half-pint jars of jam on the pantry shelves. Deb’s first picking was measured in pints, not gallons, this year.

Bill Reese, near Dodgeville in Iowa County, said his blackcaps were the size of a pea seed, but his neighbor came to the rescue with several quarts for a pie. The farmer’s plump raspberries came from canes planted and watered.

You do what you have to do when it comes to wild fruits, drought conditions, and a love for black raspberry pie topped with vanilla that came from the now-empty berry picking pail.

It’s one of those years so far, starting with morel mushrooms, for the third consecutive year and now raspberries and blackberries on the verge of disaster, too.

Still the season must not be lost. Even a cup or two over cereal, sweetened and mashed over vanilla, or eaten in the field with a clean hand may be enough to carry us over to 2024.

After all, some morel pickers enthusiastically spoke about finding three fruiting bodies this spring compared to zero in 2022.

Others are picking garden reds and then sprinkling a few wild blacks over the top. Still others found a few motherlodes of 5-6 ripe, plump blackcaps among the cane’s fruit clusters.

Raspberries are aggregate fruits containing many tiny fruitlets, which are not always well held together and come apart when the thimble of fruitlets is picked. The ease at which the aggregate comes away is determined by ripeness.

The blackberries are not yet ripe. Far from it. Mulberries are waning but were plentiful on some trees, in some locations. Stepladders required. Or a sheet to shake the fruits on to.

Still make the effort to get a quart of blackcap, just enough to kindle an appetite; the memory may last the year. Without the single pie, dish of oatmeal topped or 15 minutes of pick-eat-walk, raspberry and blackberry picking could only be a memory of the good-old-days.

As slim as the season may turn out, remember the old gentleman still waiting for just a pint on his 91th birthday party or the farmer suffering one of worst droughts since 2012. Cheer these guys with a black raspberry gift.