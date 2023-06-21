It was a long wait, but the first fawn ran toward the house, tucked in behind several ferns and hostas, then waited to be disturbed before running back into the forest.

The peak fawning period is late May, but not being in the right place at the right time delayed seeing a day-old deer. This fawn was already traveling short distances by itself, even though the doe may have been in sight or smell of the venturesome, tiny youngster.

A female muskrat made a home of a kitchen-size, spring-fed farm pond to raise her two kits. Just after first light the three were swimming about, gathering fresh vegetation from terrestrial environs and taking it underwater and underbank for eating later or construction of a matted den.

Their dark color and rounded shape made them appear bolder-like while sitting on the pond’s shore. Within seconds of coming above water the young muskrats’ fur appeared as if it was velvet.

A cluster of pale purple coneflowers, all members of the same plant, showed no purple at all, a palest of purple heads stood among numerous compass plants opening their first blooms of hundreds of tiny ray and disc flowers.

The first nuts, hazelnuts in this case, are open enough to show a glistening nut.

Birds have made short work of the Juneberries and are doing the same on mulberry trees.

Fishing is very good with warmer water and new green weeds helping anglers catching smallmouth bass and walleyes particularly in the Madison Lakes, according to Wally Banfi, fishing guide and sales clerk at Wilderness Fish and Game in Sauk City,

Half night crawlers, crank baits, and jigging have all been working. Some of the smaller waters, including Blackhawk Lake and Yellowstone Lake, have been good, too.

“Usually early and late in the day are best,” Banfi said.

Trout anglers, too, have been doing well on Black Earth Creek, with its larger system. Cloudy afternoons and evening are best.

“The fish seem to be looking up to the surface every day that is like this,” said Bret Schultz, an everyday trout angler. “It’s a bit too early for crickets and hoppers, but that will come.”

Bugs have not been insurmountable but a little Biggins or vanilla extract seem to take care of the bothersome few. Icy Hot works on gnats.

Crowds have not been a problem with larger waters (trout streams) but small streams might necessitate moving a bit to stay clear of others.

“Richland County doesn’t seem to be a problem with plenty of water and fish, too,” Schultz said.

Now that the spring turkey season is over, Wayne Smith, in Lafayette County, says seeing toms and hens, even out the windows has picked up. Hens calling to chicks is a noticeable change in turkey talk.

The spring turkey season showed a 7% jump, with 42,439 birds registered. Youth hunters jumped their registrations 28%, to 2,972 birds.

Preliminary ruffed grouse spring drumming counts continues to drop with the bottom of the 10-year-cycle several years away.

Walleyes have been off and on in some waters, according to Doug Williams, at DW Sports Center in Portage. Those insistent on catching fish might turn to sheephead or catfish, using night crawlers, Williams said.

Corn and soybean crops are taking a hit from little precipitation and turkeys and deer are feeding on the small plants. Hay and pasture crops have taken a smack, too.

Butterflies and other pollinators have moved into some areas where a few blooms have opened.

Bird feeding and providing a bird bath have kept birds coming, even wild turkeys.

Humming birds at Jill and Tom Scharter’s place up in Bayfield County have found their 16 feeder stations need filling each day, Jill said.

“I usually go through 350 pounds of sugar during a summer,” she said.

Providing more feeders has helped Jill with dominant, territorial hummers pushing other birds away. She also helps birds accommodate abrupt cold snaps in in the year by using some chick brooding lights. Prior to this, she had picked up as many as 34 dead birds one morning. She has confirmed having more than 100 birds at one time with photography.

It’s a wait-and-see for walnuts and hickory nuts. Red and white oak acorns look good at the moment.