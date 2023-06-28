It’s no surprise that Governor Dodge State Park, named for Henry Dodge, Wisconsin’s first governor, would become a great recreating area because much of the state’s land we hunt, fish, and hike was once farmland mixed with forests.

Seventy-five years ago, Governor Dodge was initiated when 160 acres of an old farmstead north of the City of Dodgeville was gifted to the State by Iowa County.

Farmland still raises, feeds and is home to reproducing wildlife. Even though none of the now-5,300 acres is farmed, the land, ecosystems, springs, dammed waters, and horse trails continue to occupy the land. Wildlife, vegetation and fish fit right in.

A few of these homestead features, including spring houses to cool milk, a Norwegian cemetery, and artifacts used for hunting and fishing still exist, mainly hidden.

Turkeys, white-tailed deer, gray and fox squirrels, cottontail rabbits, ducks, and ruffed grouse occupy some of the park and provide wildlife viewing for campers and hikers and also quarry for hunters with rifles, bows, muzzleloaders and shotguns.

Hunting seasons are shorter and not all areas are open, but large and small game is hunted in the park to offer opportunities for hunters who contribute to wildlife habitat by their purchases. Hunting helps manage populations.

The beginning of Governor Dodge, as Kathy Gruentzel, past superintendent calls it, began in 1948.

A small celebration is being planned in autumn to commemorate the park farmland which now belongs to the people of Wisconsin. Anyone visiting the park during autumn can see fall, large and small, in the vegetation, animals, water and geology.

Vegetation diversity camouflages autumn from most reds and oranges common to sugar maples, but elegant patches of yellow aspens and hickories, tan bur oaks and ruby white and red oaks more than compensate.

The geological features, much more than most driftless area parks, are something to marvel. They to help commemorate all seasons, especially autumn.

Fresh water and hard water fishing are here because the spring streams were dammed in two places, creating Twin Valley Lake and Cox Hollow Lake. Swimming and canoeing came, too. Kayaks and rowboats float fine here.

Horses walk the trails with riders, but are no longer pull plows and wagons. They may be pulling out a log or two when forestry cutting is necessary.

Few visitors come to Governor Dodge without stopping at Stephens Falls. Not lookers notice the walking ferns and even if they looked down they are not likely to see ferns or understand how these plants grow out like a strawberry plant and set down a new plant where the leaf tip dips into a rock’s surface.

Some of these features are pointed out by park naturalists, but Wisconsin’s legislature has made it, in some cases, most difficult for visitors to have contact with park staff and notice many of the park’s opportunities.

An active park friends group has taken over a few of these duties that used to be provided by state employees.

The lands and what is offered at state forests and parks is ever changing. Matthew Seguin, the current park superintendent, pointed out a recent planning effort to look ahead to changes, additions, and improvements.

Wisconsin field wardens patrol the park and are on call as part of their regular duties to be available to keep park visitors safe from themselves, others, and park structures while keeping the park natural.