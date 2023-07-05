Instead of talking about outdoors supplies, which fish are feeding, what plants are blooming and what bug is eating fields and garden crops, enthusiasts are lamenting the lack of flowers, fruits and seeds.

Hank Judd, a hickory nut sage in Sauk City, has been out looking, scouting and counting but comes home with a less-than-optimistic outlook for the fall drop.

Wally Banfi, at Wilderness Fish and Game in Sauk City, said more are spending time picking berries or looking for blackcaps to pick than are going fishing these days.

One bright note, according the Kate Mosley at Kate’s Bait near Governor State Park, spoke of mulberries being “in full force.”

“You better get out and get them (mulberries) if you like them,” said Doug Williams, at D W Sports Center in Portage. “The others (blackberries and blackcaps) don’t look so good. Too dry for too long.”

Maybe as a coverup, Don Martin at Martin’s in Monroe, said: “Some are saying picking is pretty good but won’t say where.”

Said Wayne Smith, in Lafayette County: “Hasn’t seen a blackcap anywhere.”

In general, it’s been the weather, the lack of moisture for so long, and anything (rain) coming now might help the blackberries, but the others are history.

Once in a while, in a shaded location, near a spring or stream, there has been reason to stop and belt on a bucket, but that’s a lot of walking for a piece of pie.

Other than acorns, hard fruit hopes have been dim, too.

Catfishing has been really good with the usual baits, according to Williams, and Mosley is directing those types to Yellowstone Lake in Lafayette County. She also mentioned bluegills still hitting in the park lakes.

Banfi pointed to the Madison Lakes for walleyes, bluegills and smallmouth bass. Perch, too, on Mendota and Monona.

“Follow the schools as they go from 13 feet early in the morning to farther out later in the morning,” he said.

An interesting positive note, according to Banfi, is the guiding business is the best he’s seen in 30 years with anglers wanting to learn, find new locations and catch some fish to take home.

Martin did report two very large northern pike, one over 44 inches. It was probably taken home, so no point to reporting where it was caught, he said.

One thing outdoors men and women can’t blame on the lack of rain is the drop in ruffed grouse spring drumming count numbers, down about 9% in northern Wisconsin. This cyclic bird is still heading to the bottom of the curve for a few more years before an upturn is anticipated.

In general, supplies have been better but most store owners recommend buying early. Regular .410 shotgun shells are still nonexistent but the special loads used on turkeys are readily available at about $10 per shell.

“The supply of ammunition is coming back,” said Brent Drake at Tall Tails in Boscobel. “I even have 30-30 rifle loads in stock. The turkey .410, with a red dot scope is here, too.”

Black bear sightings, other than the one killed along U.S. Hwy 18-151 have been slim, according to Travis Anderson, WDMR wildlife biologist in Iowa and Lafayette counties.

Male ruby-throated hummingbirds have been reported taking insects from late afternoon until dark. They usually perch on object that don’t obstruct their view, such as yard art, and return to that post a dozen times in an evening.

Potato beetles and spongy moths have disappointed some homeowners and gardeners. Hand picking several times of day, including eggs, immature and mature insects can cut into the population. Early harvest of badly damaged plants helps, too.

Deer have selectively taken tall, succulent prairie plant blooms including Michigan lily, purple coneflower and compass plant. Yellow coneflowers and bergamot are beginning to bloom.