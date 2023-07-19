Some precipitation has provided hope that recovery from one of the driest seasons since 2012 is beginning, but impacts likely will be long-lasting.

Immediate damage is being felt in fruit and nut production, crop maturity, fall fungal collecting, early leaf stress misinterpreted as early autumn, wildlife feeding on stressed farm fields, and field and forest undercover beginning to wane.

These changes are likely to send prey and viewable wildlife into different habitats and have an impact on winter readiness as squirrels, bears and deer try to bulk up for colder times ahead.

Trout streams, even before the dry spells, were clear and low. Fish as though you are being seen, which you are.

Lake fishing will be less impacted, but expect to have to search farther and wider and impacted by a sandbar city.

Early autumn waterfowlers and later trappers may find themselves walking on dry land, not Mississippi mud and muck.

Edible berries, raspberries and blackberries have been a bust in some parts. Elderberries and grapes could be pleasant surprises.

Early archers note that wild apples and acorns may be adequate, but smaller.

Hard mast, walnuts and shagbark hickories, were trending down even before the dryness. Pine cones look abundant.

One example has been deer looking to supplement water shortages by seeking lush, new growth in vegetation wherever they can. Normally safe from deer compass plants, coneflowers and Michigan lilies were nipped in the bud by browsing does, fawns and bucks.

Soybeans, generally left to grow knee high before being fed upon, experienced constant pressure from deer who nipped the early shoots. Many plants were unable to send out side shoots to replace the lost meristems that carried the bean plants up several feet.

General positive attitudes from humans waned as drought continued, but then turned on a dime by those who didn’t have a lot of skin in the fields and forests as soon as the rains came.

Keep dire situations in mind when attempting to use private land to recreate, and excuse those whose livelihood depends directly on crops and cows. Cut them some slack when they turn you away, or at least don’t welcome you with open arms.

It may be an autumn to spend more time talking than tramping the timber and more time pulling a fence wire than drawing a bow. Do what you can this time to understand there is a pinch in their pocketbooks, meaning we may feel a lighter game bag.

All is not lost. Bret Schultz, a Black Earth trout angler, will spend even sunny days fishing hoppers, turning back to ants and crickets and larger water on cloudy days.

“Small streams have given up too much casting area with vegetation and low water,” he said.

Brent Drake, at Tall Tales in Boscobel, calls the lower Wisconsin Sand Bar City and suggests anglers look for deeper water.

Doug Williams, at DW Sports Center in Portage, says to plan ahead again for some shortages in supplies and notes that wildlife needing water to drink may move to those areas.

“Be considerate of the farmers’ plight and help out,” he said.

Like sweetcorn? Finding it and paying for it could be problems, said Don Martin, at Martin’s in Monroe.

Wayne Smith, in Lafayette County, warns of possible low water facing trappers and waterfowlers.

“Still, some landowners have put on a happy face. Not sure how, but some are glad to volunteer at county fairs,” he said.