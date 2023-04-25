We ignore climate at our own peril

Just in time for Earth Day, contrarian columnist Scott Frostman serves up a heaping compost pile of opinion in his recent column, “Give a hoot, don’t go climate crazy.“

His refusal to believe global warming is real and yes, largely caused by humans, does us all a great disservice. He is telling us, there is no crisis, and just party on, Garth.

I guess he hasn’t noticed the extremes in the weather. Nor the big island of floating garbage twice the size of Texas in the Pacific Ocean. If that wasn’t apparent or ironic enough, one of few downtown buildings still standing in Rock Springs, is the Republican office for Sauk County. Many of the other buildings were washed away in “100 years floods” in 2008, 2018 and 2019.

The climate experts have warned us for years of the very extremes we are already experiencing. Someday, perhaps, Frostman will realize the folly of man is the way we ignored our own extinction. And that knows no party affiliation.

Dale Glaudell, Baraboo

