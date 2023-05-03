Thanks for support of bowling event

The SJS Cancer Support Team had a very successful $60,000 fundraising bowling event at Thunderbird Lanes on April 18. This success is due to the entire community — friends and families (both near and far) who contributed what we needed. The SJS Cancer Support Team was formed by Judy Spencer, Kathy Johnson and Kevin Schell in 2012 to raise and distribute money to fight cancer locally in Sauk County.

It is impossible to thank everyone individually. We are what we are because of all of you. We will continue to help the entire Sauk County community in this journey of fighting cancer. Bless all of you.

Judy Spencer, Baraboo Secretary/Treasurer, SJS Cancer Support Team

The Mendota Marsh collection